Years ago, when I was much more involved with motivational speaking, I often told a story about a farmer facing adversity and how it made him discover some talents and abilities he would have otherwise never found in himself.
The story goes like this ... There once was a farmer who was going broke. His farm suffered from a terrible drought that had been going on for nearly two years. The crops weren’t growing for lack of water and his cattle became diseased and died off at an alarming rate.
Things were getting worse by the day when out of the blue, a big oil company came along and offered to make a deal with the farmer to drill for oil on his land.
Out of desperation, the farmer took the deal which required him to use his farm equipment to clear the area needed to set up the drilling rig, help the workers set up the rig and provide housing on his farm for the oilfield workers assigned to the job.
On their part, the oil company would provide the finances needed for the day-to-day operations. The deal concluded with the farmer and the oil company splitting the profits, if they indeed struck oil on his desolate land.
The farmer was pushed to his breaking point, so he felt he had no other choice but to do something different with his land.
Much to his surprise and elation, 24 days after the drilling began, they struck oil. In the months that ensued, several wells produced large quantities of oil from the farmer’s land.
As the farmer looked back on the past two years of his life, it occurred to him that while he and his family were about to starve to death trying to farm the land, the answer to their problem was out of sight, but just beneath the surface waiting to be discovered. It just took time and adversity to produce better results.
Like the oil under the farmer’s land, we all have abilities and talents just waiting for us to discover. And just like the farmer, we usually find them during times of adversity.
It’s been said, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” a captivating way of saying when the need for something gets to a crucial point, you are forced to find a way of getting it done.
Although I like to plan out my tasks so things run in an orderly fashion, I must admit I work well under pressure. When the going gets tough, the tough get going is somewhat of a credo for me.
When the situation becomes difficult, I will work harder to meet the challenge. When things aren’t going as planned, I like to employ another saying to motivate me to do something different.
This one is from Albert Einstein, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”
If the way we are thinking, working, planning, approaching situations has gotten us negative results, we have to slam on the brakes and come to a complete stop, otherwise we will remain in the same drought that is producing nothing valuable in our life.
Like the farmer, we have to think different, work different, come up with a different plan and approach our situation from a different perspective.
COVID-19 has challenged all of us to think, work and plan our daily lives in a way that we would have never imagined.
We have been in a societal drought since February 2019 and we are headed into another year of no gathering of large groups, no handshaking, social distance and wearing face masks while we are in public.
Human nature, being what it is, found a way to stay in touch during this time. You need only to look around your workplace, home and community to see people using the Internet and other unique ways to communicate.
Adversity will force us to look for solutions that allow us to continue on with life in a safe and productive manner. The difficult moments help us appreciate what we had/have and challenges us to adapt and survive.
Like the farmer, if you are at your breaking point, you must be willing to do whatever it takes, even if it means doing something different than you are accustomed to.
When it is all said and done, you will be wiser and more resilient for your efforts to change your normal way of doing things. We all must be willing to play the hand we’ve been dealt.