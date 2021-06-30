In 1893, Katharine Lee Bates wrote the famous song, “America the Beautiful.” The lyrics reflect her great appreciation and love for the United States of America.
Her words revealed gratitude for the extraordinary beauty and blessings our nation offers each citizen. Her poetic writing is called “an expression of patriotism at its finest.” If Katherine Bates observed America today, would she recognize it?
Bates wrote about “spacious skies, amber waves of grain, and purple mountain majesties.”
Today, some Americans only see polluted skies and tainted grains. Many would rather burn the purple mountain’s majesty instead of feeling grateful for them.
Bates used the words “God shed His grace on thee” based on Godly American principles. Imagine her bewilderment if she witnessed U.S. citizens attempt to remove God from the entire American pulse.
Instead of shedding grace, they’d rather shed blood, hostility and malice. Instead of citizens who should “crown thy good with brotherhood,” they “bash thy brotherhood” and defile their own communities. Instead of crowning with good, they destroy, demolish and devastate their own sisters’ and brothers’ businesses.
Bates included another stanza that reads, “America! America! God mend thine every flaw. Confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law.” Today, instead of asking “God to mend thine every flaw,” they mock the flaws of others by pointing fingers and shooting guns.
Instead of self-control, they incite turmoil, disturbance and unrest. Instead of “liberty in law,” they balk at rules and break laws. Instead of peaceful conversations to reach civil resolutions, they’d rather provoke, resist and abet in destruction.
Would Katharine Bates be appalled with the attitudes of many Americans today? Would she feel horrified to see the beauty of America burning up in fits of anger and violence?
As the dark becomes darker, the Light will shine brighter. Join Americans who have ignited their Light through nationwide prayer.
Pray to expose all darkness, so nothing remains. Pray for a complete uncovering, so only God rules and reigns. Pray that America repents and turns to “crowning thy good” to all brotherhood!
Pray that God speaks to those who feel their voices are misunderstood and not heard. Pray for the restoration of broken families, where absent fathers, disconnected mothers, neglect, abuse and divorce have occurred. Pray for peace instead of petulance.
Pray for unity instead of irritability. Pray for resolution instead of resistance. Pray for healing instead of hating. Pray for patriotism instead of protest.
Most of all, pray that God sheds His mighty grace on all that apply, so America’s beauty can shine bright on this Fourth of July.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!