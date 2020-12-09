“I believe churches are meant for praising God. But so are 2am car rides, showers, coffee shops, the gym, conversations with friends, strangers, etc. Don’t let a building confine your faith because we will never change the world by just going to church to be the church.” –anonymous.
Jesus said to go out and spread the Good News throughout the world. Read Luke 10:1-9, “After this, the Lord appointed seventy-two others and sent them two by two ahead of him to every town and place where he was about to go. He told them, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. Go! I am sending you out like lambs among wolves…When you enter a house, first say, ‘Peace to this house.’ If someone who promotes peace is there, your peace will rest on them; if not, it will return to you. Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages… When you enter a town and are welcomed, eat what is offered to you. Heal the sick who are there and tell them, ‘The kingdom of God has come near to you.’”
The opportunity to spread the love of God can be accomplished anywhere on Earth, not just within the four walls of a church building.
Church can start right now because God’s love is alive and flows through His people. Today can become a pivoting point in someone’s life based on a single action from you or me. One word or one kind action can lead a person to Christ. Each personality responds differently. For some, a small act of service is an offering of God’s love. To others, a thoughtful token or small gift makes them feel loved. Still, others respond to words of affirmation or physical touch. Yet, some people feel most loved with the quality of the time spent with them.
God’s love and His church can be spread anywhere. You don’t have to drag them to a building. They will eventually want what you have and go where you go.
Today, step out and into the world, take action, and be the church.
