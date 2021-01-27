In biblical times, a long coat or robe was the demarcation of class. Their symbolic meaning, beauty, and pageantry are revealed in verses throughout the Bible. Some robes are worn for only a season, while others are worn for a lifetime. If God presented a garment rack of assorted robes, which one would you choose to wear?
THE ROBE OF PRAISE: As you walk past the Robe of Praise, would you stop and try it on? For a season of life, wrap yourself in “a garment of praise, instead of a spirit of despair” (Isaiah 61:3). Praise God in your circumstances instead of complaining about them. Metaphorically, wrap your new infant in a blanket of praise instead of complaining of sleep deprivation. Try slipping on the robe of praise when adjusting to a new job instead of complaining about the new boss. As our praise goes up, then His presence comes down.
THE ROBE OF HUMILITY: Then another season of life triggers the Robe of Humility to jump off the rack. Perhaps boasting one too many times has finally caused it to stand out among the rest. Take this robe and try it on. God has the perfect size and color waiting for you. It’s an ideal fit. Notice how incredible humility feels when God assists with your fitting? 1 Peter 5:5 reads, “Be clothed with humility of will, for God resists the proud and gives grace to the humble.”
THE ROBE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS: In Luke 15:22, when the repentant prodigal son came home, his father offered him the “best robe.” The “best robe” restored him to a place of honor and dignity as a son. Try on the robe of righteousness. Its majesty represents being clothed with Christ’s righteousness (I Cor. 1:30; II Cor. 5:21) as sons and daughters of God. Feel the Righteousness of Christ in this flowing robe as you walk through life with each new step.
THE WHITE ROBE OF THE REDEEMED: This robe needs only one fitting, one time. Take this robe as an eternal love offering from God. (Rev. 7:9,14). Treasure the Robe of the Redeemed because Jesus paid for it by His blood. Christ exchanged your “filthy rags” for fine garments (Isa. 64:6; Phil. 3:9). (Zechariah 3:4).
Ask Jesus to cast off any old, useless robes you may still be wearing. Disrobe all disparaging garments such as pride, anger, bitterness, lust, greed, lying, worry, and impatience. Instead, put on the robe of Righteousness, Humility, and Praise. And wear the robe of the Redeemed so God’s blessings will abound in you forever.
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!