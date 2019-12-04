The right lane of US 190 westbound, just east of Krotz Springs at the Morganza Spillway Bridge, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
This closure will enable crews to work on the closed circuit television camera pole located at the end of the bridge.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide. Motorists with loads larger than that width are asked to notify the DOTD permits department.
DOTD asks motorists drive with caution through the construction zone, and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment