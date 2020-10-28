NEW ROADS -- His hair is a little grayer these days, but Hurst Samson’s thumb remains green as ever. The New Roads resident credits gardening for a strong mind, body and soul.
How well has it worked? Well enough to remain vibrant and active after celebrating his 99th birthday earlier this month.
It’s nothing complex, he said.
“It’s all about keeping your faith and staying active,” Samson said. “The worst thing I could do at my age is to sit around.”
A green thumb runs in his family.
“Gardening has always been a part of my life, but it’s become a lost art,” Samson said. “It’s good for the physical condition and good for the mind.”
It’s not a new hobby, by any means.
His father was an avid gardener and his Uncle Toby – who lived well into his 90s – also grew fruits and vegetables.
He helped his father in the garden as a child in New Roads and the chores continued after the family moved to Baton Rouge where his father worked at the Esso (now ExxonMobil) Refinery.
Hurst served in the South Pacific and is now among the less than 400,000 World War II veterans alive.
Samson worked in the electronics department for the now-defunct Montgomery Ward department store in Baton Rouge.
He started in 1958 on Third Street, two years before it relocated to Bon Marche, where he retired as the department manager in 1987.
During the day, he sold TVs and stereos. When he got home each evening, he returned to his roots.
“Even when I lived in Baton Rouge, we kept a garden,” Hurst said. “I could never see myself not having a garden.”
Retirement did not mean the end of work for Samson.
He and his wife, Nikki, operated an antique store in New Roads, where he worked as an appraiser. She also worked as a bridal consultant.
He also took on 700 hours of studies at LSU that further blossomed his horticulture skills. It landed him the distinction of “master gardener.”
On a visit to his 19th century home, Samson spoke methodically about the process in which he cultivates his garden of cabbage, cucumbers, oranges and satsumas.
“It’s all about the weather conditions,” he said. “I want you to take these pecan and cucumbers, but make sure to put them on the shelf a few days because the weather makes them a little tougher.”
He does not take much credit for the work, even though he hones the garden a few hours each day.
“I give most of the credit to Mother Nature,” Hurst said. “The trees provide the carbon and the nitrogen gives them the green leaves.
“The biggest thing I add to the gardening is experience,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of that.”
Samson still drives; he remains active in the American Legion auxiliary and enjoys the outdoors.
He credits gardening for much of the vitality he enjoys as he approaches the centurion mark.
Much of it comes from the healthy food it provides him and his family, but it extends beyond that.
“What you see out here is not just a nutrient to the body – it’s also a nutrient to my mind,” Samson said. “This is what keeps me going.”