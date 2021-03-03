This will be the last column with an “impending grandfather” theme.
By the time this writer’s next column comes due, Vincent will be here.
But that doesn’t mean that this grandfather will have everything prepared.
Well yes, the baseball and glove are lined up and the shoe box with toilet roll paper tubes is ready for Vincent’s crayons and markers when he is old enough.
On the list of “What Vincent will get to experience” is something that just popped up in the news.
Some people are offended by Dr. Seuss.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which takes care of the business side of more than 60 books since Theodor Seuss Geisel died in 1991, announced Tuesday – the doctor’s birthday – that six books will no longer be prepared.
Some people might see the six books as “hurtful and wrong,” it said.
Having been around newspapers for a few years, when someone wants to shield or hide something – from letter to essay to book – this writer likes to make sure people know what is in the crosshairs.
The six Seuss titles are:
• “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”
• “If I Ran the Zoo”
• “McElligot’s Pool”
• “On Beyond Zebra!”
• “Scrambled Eggs Super!”
• “The Cat’s Quizzer”
Geisel has come under the gaze of some who say some of his drawings are racist and demeaning. They say as a Dartmouth College student his drawings were anti-Jewish.
And you know, they are probably right.
But that’s not going to stop this writer from becoming a reader of Dr. Seuss to Vincent.
Before we go, “Horrors, Geisel was a bad man,” look at the time he grew up in.
He would have been in college in the 1920s, when hotels were “restricted,” and not to bar African Americans, but Jewish people. There were quotas on immigrants from Asian countries.
The elite went to college; before 1929 the blue-collar man looked for a job.
In the 1930s, Geisel drew cartoons advocating staying out of Europe’s problems and the start of what would later be called World War II.
Geisel was on the isolationist side – until Dec. 7, 1941, when like everyone else he was allowed to change his mind.
Of the six books on the hot seat, this writer is really only familiar with “Mulberry Street,” being more of a “Horton Hears a Who” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” man.
There is a lot to be said for reading. There is a lot to be said for reading to children.
A friend I would dub My Favorite Librarian says read to a child and you will create a life-long reader. The better a child reads, the better he or she will do in school.
It worked with my daughter. It should work with Vincent.
And no, before anyone jumps on social media and howls this writer will create a small person who thinks others are inferior or to be laughed at, consider this.
When I am reading to Vincent, that is the time to explain that some of Dr. Seuss drawings might not be proper. That is the time to talk about how in this country’s past, discrimination was a way of life.
And I can tell him that we have changed. It’s not perfect, but we are working on it. And he will need to join in.
Children live the way we raise them.
My Favorite Librarian told me when an elementary grade student says something shocking or offensive for their age, you are hearing the parent, not the child.
This writer hopes to bring to Vincent the idea that everyone is owed respect, whether it’s Horton or a Grinch.
Vincent’s great-grandfather taught this writer that lesson.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korea War, no one heard him use descriptions of the men he fought against that today would cause shock.
One of the places he served on was an island called Gaudalcanal. From what this writer has found out, since his father never spoke of that place, is he had the opportunity to hate his enemy.
He didn’t.
So, Vincent’s grandfather is looking forward to sharing stories and laughter with him about a Cat in the Hat and the residents of Whoville and Horton.
Only young children are innocent. But no one is completely guilty.