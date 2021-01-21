Girl Scouts Louisiana East kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 15, according to Rebecca Pennington, chief executive officer.
And Girl Scouts are participating “in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and customers safe,” Pennington said.
“Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts are adapting their sales methods to share their joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest-led entrepreneurship program,” Pennington said, “including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.”
Online cookie ordering will be available on Feb. 1, Pennington said, “so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes.”
Nine varieties of cookies are offered this year: Girl Scout S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, and the new Toast-Yay!
Girl Scout Cookies are $4 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie, which are $5.
Key dates for the 2021 Cookie Program are: Jan. 15-31, Girl Scouts take orders for cookies; Feb. 1, online cookie order link goes live; Feb. 15-21, cookies delivered; Feb. 26-March 14, Girl Scouts hold booth sales, Grubhub delivery will be available for people in Baton Rouge delivery range.