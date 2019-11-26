The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee has released its 13th Performing Arts Series for 2020.
The Performing Arts Series (PAS) is packed with high-energy musicians who are favorites at The French Quarter Festival in New Orleans and Jazz Fest, as well as regional vocalists who have come highly recommended by PAS patrons.
The Performing Arts Series opens in January with Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, according to the Arts Council announcement.
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes rock the house. This classically trained New Orleans band delivers a smorgasbord of musical genres.
The ensemble includes musicians on guitar, electric cello, bass, drums, trumpet, flugelhorn, saxophone, keyboards and vocals.
The second performance in the series features Ross Newell in March, according to the announcement.
Newell, now touring as a solo artist, is best known as lead singer and songwriter in The Mulligan Brothers from Mobile, Ala.
His song writing weaves heartfelt tales of love and loss into complex yet comforting storytelling, the combination of which will leave you nostalgic for something (or someone) that you can’t quite put your finger on.
Songs written and performed by Newell have over 10 million combined streams on Spotify.
The third performance in the series is a native of Pointe Coupee, Taylor Frey and the Roots Run Deep Band, the announcement said.
Taylor Elizabeth Frey is a singer, songwriter, film maker and agricultural enthusiast. Born and raised in Morganza, Frey’s fondest memories happened on the back roads where her family’s farm, Four Oaks, still stands.
It’s her upbringing that influences her music and the work she produces.
She released her first music video, “Too Much Water, Not Enough Rain,” in June 2019, that tells the story of the Mississippi River flooding in 1973 and 2011.
Taylor and her band of Pointe Coupee musicians are excited to share their love of music with a local audience.
Completing the 2020 series will be a performance in August featuring The Krickets, a trio of female vocalists from Panama City, Fla.
The Krickets are a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast whose music is what Paste Magazine calls a “a truly stunning, one-of-a-kind sound.”
With a specialty in swamp harmony, the group’s genre-bending songwriting has allowed them to play for diverse audiences from listening rooms to official performances at South by Southwest, a music and film industry conference.
The title track of their 2018 album, “Redbird,” was named Alt Country Song of the Year at the 2019 Independent Music Awards.
Season tickets are available for members and non-members. Gift certificates are available.
The 2020 Performing Arts Series is sponsored in part by grants from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation and Union Pacific.
For more information about performances or tickets contact Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574 or check the Arts Council’s website, www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
The mission of the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is to involve children and adults in professional instruction, performances, exhibitions and other art experiences designed to develop skills and appreciation and to provide enjoyment.