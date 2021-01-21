Special to The Banner Baton Rouge native and pianist Michael McDowell will open the 2021 Performing Arts Series of the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee.
McDowell will perform on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Poydras Center in New Roads. McDowell, a classically trained pianist, grew up listening to Elton John and George Winston, and began his own composing before he was a teenager.
McDowell plays classical, Broadway, sacred and popular selections in his style referred to as “classical-contemporary crossover.” The performance will be offered to the community following current state COVID-19 guidelines.
Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Guidelines restrict the audience size to 75; tickets are available at Roy’s Jewelers and The Therapy Center. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Gale Roy at (225) 638-6049 or (225) 718-1574.
The Performing Arts Series is sponsored in part by grants from Union Pacific and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.