After concluding their unit and reading “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” by world renowned Pointe Coupee Parish native Ernest Gaines, students in the technical writing class at Livonia High were challenged to bring an aspect of the award-winning novel to life through their original, creative means.
Students designed, constructed and depicted scenes from the novel to share with their class.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ernest J. Gaines Center states, “While his fictional world centers on a small rural place in south Louisiana, his address is to universal challenges, to human dignity of all peoples, no matter where they come from.
“His concerns are always with the capacity to confront oppression with dignity, to confront dissembling with triumph, and to replace the language of injustice with the transformative language of humane dialogue and social justice.”
For more information on the late Gaines and his abundance of writing as well as awards, visit The Author | Ernest J. Gaines Center (louisiana.edu).