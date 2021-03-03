TMBC Education Outreach, a nonprofit charity geared toward educational and academic growth, received its first grant from Walmart.
The outreach is available for all students in Pointe Coupee Parish. TMBC is the acronym for Tracy, Montrell, Brittney and Casey, and represents how outreach works as a unit to give back to students in the community.
The outreach was started by individuals who attended parish schools and are all college graduates. From left are Darla Martin, Crystal Harris-Harleaux, Brad Jones, Zachary Walmart store manager Johnny Anderson, TMBC outreach director/coordinator Montrell Martin-Duhe, Brittney Duhe, Casey Duhe and Tracy Duhe.
Not pictured is Rhondalyn White. More information can be found at www.tmbcourtreach.org.