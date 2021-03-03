I pray these Words from Above will speak to you in a special way.
Be Still Dear One, know how I love you so.
You are the apple of My eye, and a great light upon this Earth.
Be not afraid, for I am with you. I love you. I will protect you.
Kick away the box you surround yourself in.
Do not withdraw or allow past wounds restrain you.
For wherever you go, I go before you.
I will fight for you.
I am always by your side.
Fear not the ways of the reflection,
For you are too harsh on yourself, My love.
Do not compare yourself to others, for I have made you perfect.
Let your walls of protection fall all around you, for I have built spiritual walls in their place.
Many will love you,
Many will accept you,
But won’t you accept yourself?
Step into the light and shine, for it’s all there, waiting for you.
Your smile will reach the multitudes,
Your heart will reach their soul.
Assert yourself, for I give you full reign.
Be not afraid of the consequences, for I have plans that will unfold before you;
plans for new friends, new ways, and a new life.
Be not afraid. You are always on My mind.
Let the walls of fear and un-forgiveness tumble down, for they hold you back.
I have only good things for you.
Let your story out, for it will give hope to others and their future.
Do not stuff down the pain, for it will only worsen.
Cast it all upon Me, My love. I will take your burdens.
Step forward. I will open doors you never knew were there.
Be confident. You are My angel in disguise; my partner here on Earth.
Be not afraid, my dear, for I am here for you.
Walk with carbon footsteps into your future. I am here to love you, and support you.
I will send your biggest fans.
Do not feel small, or unworthy; for you will not be alone.
Be of great courage. I will give you the peace you’ve longed for,
My precious One, My angel, My friend.
Govern your thoughts, for I do not speak ill of you.
So why do you speak ill of yourself?
Erase the recorder in your mind.
Read My Word. Discover the promises I vowed to you long ago.
Hearken to them all. Be open.
For the gifts I’ve given you are still untapped.
Be still Dear One; come close to Me and listen; for I’m not quite done with you yet. By Sharlotte Brian
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!