Events in two Pointe Coupee Parish municipalities on Dec. 14 brought the spirit of Christmas to residents both young and old for the Yuletide season.
“Breakfast with Santa” kicked off the morning as part of a longstanding annual tradition coordinated by the Town of Livonia.
On the north end of the parish, several residents enjoyed music, arts and crafts, food and a surprise visit from St. Nicklaus for “Christmas in Morganza,” presented by the Morganza Cultural District.
LIVONIA
More than 100 residents attended the festivities at the town’s community center, which has become a centerpiece for local activities over the years.
Kids and adults alike filled up on biscuits, eggs, grits and sausage – along with coffee, milk and juice – all at no charge as part of local tradition.
Youngsters brought their wishes to Santa, who made detour to U.S. 190 from the North Pole to greet the local youngsters in Livonia.
The event drew a solid turnout, although it was down slightly from last year, according to Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau, who discussed the event at the Town Council meeting two days later.
No food went to waste. The remaining items went to the Salvation Army to provide residents a hearty meal during the holidays.
“That’s just the right thing to do at Christmas and throughout the year,” Pourciau said.
MORGANZA
Festivities for the village Christmas celebration took place on the front lawn of the old Morganza High School, where Morganza Mayor Clarence “Woots” Wells, along with Debbie and Pete Alongia, worked with a crew of volunteers to decorate and light the areas.
Pointe Coupee Electric supplied a truck, which made short work of hanging wreaths on the school.
Attractions throughout the afternoon included the sale of homemade preserves and sweets, along with T-shirts, burgers and funnel cakes. Another booth offered hand-crocheted earrings, among other Christmas gift items.
A gumbo cookoff at the event pit three contestants in competition, and the attendees left little of their mouthwatering creations in the pots by the end of the event. “Team Humphrey” won the event, while Mark Thibodeaux placed second and Brandon Ramagos took third.
Festivities for the kids included a train, as part of an attraction spearheaded by Tanya Canazaro and the Angola State Penitentiary. Other free activities included “balloon pops” and “ring toss.”
In addition, Farm Bureau Queen Lanie LaCoste and Princess Alli Langlois gave candy canes to the kids.
Santa arrived on a helicopter provide by Dan Ewing. St. Nick delivered treats for the kids and stayed for pictures in front of the Morganza Café, featured in the movie “Easy Rider.”
Donnie “Hair Bear” Derbes, Lisa Dalton, Stacy Gabor, Jack Causey, Anna Wells and Taylor Frey performed while others made guest appearances at the event. St. Ann’s Choir led the audience in Christmas carols.
Jugg and Cindy Beatty won the door-decorating contest and kids created their own canvases for Christmas.
Donations were accepted in memory of loved ones to help offset the cost of the new decorations.
Memorial donations are still being accepted and can be mailed to 7449 Callegan Road East, Morganza.