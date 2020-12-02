Organizers for the Holiday Market at the Mill apparently beat the clock.
The Nov. 20-22 event fell just a couple days before a spike in coronavirus cases triggered a move to “modified” Phase II restrictions.
The 2020 Market drew well in spite of the pandemic, according to Betty Fontaine, who chaired the annual bazaar sponsored by the City of New Roads.
“We did it just in time,” she said.
Crowds were solid Friday and Saturday, Fontaine said, but numbers dropped off Sunday.
She said attendance traditionally dips on the final day. The holiday event was the only Market at the Mill this year. A “shelter-in-place” order in effect March 23 until May 15 forced cancellation of the spring event.
The ongoing requirements amid COVID-19 brought changes to the event. Temperatures, masks and hand sanitizers all figured into the November bazaar.
The event had 125 vendor spaces and 90 vendors. Some took two or three spots and filled the 125 booth spaces, Fontaine said.
“We had some eager vendors ready to come, and we’ve proven that over the last eight years,” she said.
The event also had seven food vendors outside. The spring Market is scheduled April 9-11, 2021.
“Hopefully we won’t have to go through it again during a pandemic, but we may have to do it like we did this time,” Fontaine said. “But if we have to do it again, we’re prepared.”