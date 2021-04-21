For one of the few times since it reopened, Saturday night seemed normal for a Morganza landmark.
The ease in COVID-19 restrictions recently paved the way for the return of live music at Cedar Saloon.
The bar/dance hall had been shuttered until it reopened in 2020, but the pandemic put business on hold.
The sound of live music puts a different tune for Shane Shows, now sole owner of the establishment.
After spending nearly all of last year under a ban of live music and even shutdowns, the wait now appears to be over.
“This was what it was meant to be,” said Shows, as he watched patrons file in to see a live performance by Cajun musician Travis Matte.
The COVID-19 restrictions silenced live music and rendered most barrooms closed across the state during the height of the pandemic.
The loss of patronage made it tough to survive.
The announcement that the state eased restrictions came as a surprise, Kate Bonaventure, who works as bar manager at The Cedar.
“Businesses started blowing up my phone calling about dates,” she said. “This was before I heard the governor’s announcement, and my phone still rings constantly.”
For Matte, the gig brought him and band back to the setting they missed most.
They survived on a steady diet of private party bookings last year, which kept them somewhat occupied.
Still, it was not the same, said Matte, 47, who has performed for 30 years.
“We got back on the club scene last month,” he said. “The private parties were nice and helped us keep things afloat, but nothing beats playing in front of a live crowd that you’ve never played for before.”
It was a welcome sight for Cedar.
By opening in early 2020, it did not have 2019 tax information for the business, which rendered it ineligible for the Payroll Protection Plan and Small Business Administration loan programs offered last year.
“We’ve been making it by the skin of our teeth,” Bonaventure said. “We were willing to do anything we could to keep the business moving forward … we kept saying we would survive.”
Despite the hardships, Cedar fared better than other establishments, some of which locked their doors permanently.
“You have to feel for other people who own bars,” she said. “Some say it’s just a barroom, but it’s also the livelihood for the owner.”
The idle time allowed for more upgrades to the business in preparation for the official go-ahead to reopen.
Ongoing vaccinations and a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases provides hope that the business will now flourish.
Karaoke nights, free suppers and other attractions are on the drawing board for Cedar.
Meanwhile, drinks will be served, and the bands will play – just like “normal” times.
“I think we’re finally seeing the end of the tunnel,” Bonaventure said.
Editor’s note: In last week’s edition, it was reported Shane Shows and Kate Bonaventure were married. They are only coworkers. The Banner apologizes for the error.