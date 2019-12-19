A New Roads native is being elevated to lead the Louisiana National Guard, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
Brig. Gen. Damian “Keith” Waddell, assistant adjutant general, will step up to the top post with the retirement of Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis after 37 years in the military.
Curtis spent eight years as adjutant general of the Guard, appointed by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2011 and re-appointed by Edwards when he took office in 2016.
A change of command ceremony will be held Jan. 10 at Camp Beauregard in Louisiana.
Waddell most recently was the keynote speaker Nov. 11 at the Veterans Day Ceremony in New Roads at the Pointe Coupee Parish Veterans Monument.
As assistant adjutant general, Waddell, a 25-year veteran of the Louisiana National Guard and Iraqi deployment veteran, is the principal military advisor to the adjutant general.
He is responsible for assisting in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies and plans for the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard.
In his civilian life, Waddell is an assistant principal at Westlake High School.
“I’d imagine there are actually many skills that will transfer from that career to his new role as adjutant general,” Edwards said. “I am supremely confident that our National Guard is in good hands.”
Waddell graduated from LSU in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education and general studies and receiving his commission as an Army officer.
He received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2012 and is working on his master of science degree in homeland security from Northwestern State University.
Curtis described Waddell as a “steadfast leader (who) makes great decisions, has great vision.”
“I’m honored and humbled to lead one of the premier military organizations in the world,” Waddell said at the news conference. “Gen. Curtis, thanks for your leadership, mentorship and friendship for nearly 25 years.”
Waddell served as an engineer battalion commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Multinational Division-Baghdad.
The unit supported the 1st Calvary Division and 4th Infantry Division, building combat outposts, joint security stations, road repair and battalion support operations.
Upon receiving his commission at LSU, Waddell served on active duty at Fort Polk for four years with assignments s platoon leader, 7th Engineer Battalion; platoon leader and executive officer, 814th Engineer Co.; and assistant S-3 provisional battalion and S-2, 46th Engineer Battalion.
His National Guard assignments include liaison officer, 225th Engineer Group; company commander, HHC 225th Engineer Group; company commander, Bravo Co.,1088th Engineer Battalion; S-1, 225th Engineer Group; and S-3, 528th Engineer Battalion.
Also, battalion commander, 769th Engineer Battalion; deputy commander and group commander, 139th Regional Support Group; brigade commander, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; and joint military support for Louisiana.
Waddell’s honors include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters.