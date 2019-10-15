NEW ROADS -- One man is in custody after the stabbing death Tuesday afternoon in New Roads, according to the New Roads City Police
Alphonse Porsche, 54, died in the altercation which occurred around 1 p.m. on Parent Street, Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.
The squabble stemmed from a small construction job. The two had been in a disagreement for close to a week, he said.
Porsche got into an argument with Stafford Doug Jeanpierre, 56, of New Roads, who allegedly stabbed Porsche in the abdomen.
Porsche, also of New Roads, drove himself to Pointe Coupee General Hospital. He told the personnel his name and that he had been stabbed, according to the police chief.
A deputy from the Pointe Coupee Parish Office who was on security at the hospital alerted the NRPD of the stab victim.
The notification put NRPD in search of Jeanpierre, who willingly surrendered upon apprehension.
Jeanpierre is in custody at Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder, McDonald said. No bond has been set.
The homicide marks the second since July in New Roads and the fourth this year in Pointe Coupee Parish.