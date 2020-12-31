Ask residents of Pointe Coupee Parish or any other part of the state, nation or globe about life before March 2020, and they’ll tell you it seemed that the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.
The origins of the virus traced back to December 2019 Wuhan, China. On Feb.11, the World Health Organization announced an official name “COVID” (“CO” for “corona,” “VI” for “virus” and “D” for disease.
Rumblings about the virus began in late February, around the same time as Mardi Gras parades statewide. One week later, the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board began taking precautions to safeguard students and school personnel and promised to take those steps without disruptions to classes and extracurricular activities.
False River Academy took steps to do more “bleach-type,” cleaning, as Principal Linda D’Amico said, while then-Catholic-Pointe Coupee Principal Joe LeBlanc explained his approach: “We’re buying all the Lysol wipes and spray we can buy.”
Any hopes of normalcy ended Friday, March 13. At the same time Patrick Queen – fresh off LSU’s national championship victory – showed up at Valverda Elementary School to start a parishwide reading program, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all schools closed due to the growing number of cases.
The executive order issued March 16 by Edwards mandated closure of theaters, bars, casinos and a temporary ban on sit-down dining as state officials scramble to slow down the number of new cases.
It also meant closure for churches, but many thought out the box. Some used technology such as Facebook Live, while others held services in the parking lot in a fashion to drive-in movies.
“Unchartered Waters”
The order brought fears of an economic fallout to the parish.
“We’re in unchartered waters,” said Les Cantrell, executive director of economic development for the Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce, on March 16. “We’ve never had this kind of shutdown before … never in my lifetime have I seen a mandated shutdown.”
Schools remained shuttered though the end of the school year, based on an executive order Edwards issued in April.
Meanwhile, the Pointe Coupee Parish Council implemented budget cuts as a safeguard against a projected freefall in sales tax revenue.
Barrooms, casinos and sit-down restaurants took a huge hit.
It did not happen that way for drive-in/drive-through restaurants, supermarkets, big-box department stores, discount stores and home improvement centers.
All generated record sales and it paid off for the parish, which ended the fiscal year with a larger total in sale tax revenue than 2019.
Much of the extra spending stemmed from the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
It included $300 billion in one-time cash payments to individual Americans, $260 billion in increased jobless benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program that provided forgivable loans to small businesses.
Meanwhile, schools offered free lunches for children who suddenly found themselves at home for the rest of the school year.
The case total continued to rise, and hospitals continued to face an overwhelming workload at the same time their crews tried to stay free of COVID. It remained a struggle for residents and the continued rise led Edwards to extend Phase 1 another month.
By May, traditions such as graduations fell by the wayside, although Livonia High School staged a drive-through graduation near the baseball field.
The upgrade to Phase 2 in May maintained much of the space limitations imposed during the lockdown, but seating capacity eased at restaurants, bars and churches.
But spikes after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July led to a mandate by Edwards to keep Louisiana in Phase 2 restrictions in late June. The move came after the state reported a one-day spike of more than 1,300 cases in late June -- the biggest jump since April.
The decision forced local officials to think out of the box on traditions such as the Fourth of July festivities.
The fireworks display lit up the sky and the boat parade went on as scheduled, but no other festivities took place.
Back to school …
As summer continued, another question loomed: What about school?
Teachers expressed a deep sense of skepticism prior to the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board’s decision to continue with plans to open on-campus “face-to-face” classes in August.
Board members hashed out the issue over a long discussion that ended with an 8-2 vote in favor of a motion to offer on-campus classes for the 50 percent who favored the traditional classroom setting.
Teachers voiced their concerns over the health safety in the era of a pandemic, and whether the resources – computers, additional desk and other items – would arrive in time for the start of the school year.
Masks were required for all students in grades 3-12, while students in pre-K-2 – who were less susceptible to contract COVID – were strongly encouraged to wear facemasks as long as they can tolerate them.
Classes resumed Aug. 11 for both virtual and on-campus formats in the Pointe Coupee Parish school system, while the opening process began Monday, Aug. 10, for Catholic-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy.
The school year had no resemblance to previous school years. Social distancing, face covering, monitoring of body temperature and frequent handwashing are among the mandates all schools must follow under state and federal guidelines.
“It’s going to be a school year like no other, so we’re being flexible,” Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Superintendent Kim Canezaro said at the time.
A brief sense of normalcy
The surreal nature for students was not limited to the classroom.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association outlined mandates that limited the number of fans for athletic events. For indoor sports such as volleyball and basketball, it meant floor cleanings after each game and the use of spray to disinfect athletic equipment.
The football season began in October – a full month later than normal – and a scaled-back schedule prevailed for all high schools. Nearly every school in the state played fewer games than scheduled due to COVID cases, either on their team or that of the opponent.
For many, Friday night lights brought many residents perhaps a brief sense of normalcy even amid the unusual circumstances.
While the games went on, the Harvest Festival did not. New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes cited the pandemic for his decision to scrap the annual event.
“Harvest Festival brings together thousands of people to our beautiful city to enjoy live music and great family fun,” Dukes said. “But we’ve decided that the best course of action is to cancel this year’s event.”
Drinks are served … for now
At the same time the carnival fell by the wayside, a decrease in positive cases allowed residents to drink and be merry in the most traditional fashion.
Two consecutive weeks of COVID percent positivity under 5 percent paved the way for Pointe Coupee Parish bars and saloons to resume business. The benchmarks Pointe Coupee Parish achieved allowed doors to reopen at watering holes that did not have a license to sell food. “It’s good to see the parish and state make progress in the right direction,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said at the time.
At the same time, residents across the parish and nationwide turned out in record numbers for one of the most heated elections in history. Early voting spiked for all voting periods in 2020, while the process of social distancing and sanitizing made a trip to the polls a slightly longer experience.
Despite the pandemic, the election brought a record turnout of 70 percent for the November ballot, headlined by the presidential election. President Trump carried Pointe Coupee Parish with 62 percent of the vote, but Joe Biden was declared the winner nationwide by one of the thinnest margins in U.S. history.
More uncertainty …
The celebration didn’t last long. A rise in COVID cases after Halloween brought the state back to a “modified Phase II order” on Nov. 24 and ultimately closed bars again.
The Market on the Mill, one weekend before Thanksgiving, dodged the bullet. Seasonal festivities ranging from “Breakfast with Santa” in Livonia to the New Roads Christmas Parade fell by the wayside amid tighter restrictions.
Community events came together to help ease the brunt. The City of New Roads staged a communitywide Thanksgiving dinner a day before Turkey Day at Scott Civic Center, while Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux provided $100 Walmart gift cards to needy families. The cards came courtesy of local donations.
He also provided 200 jambalaya dinners for needy families on Dec. 23.
The state and nation end the year in the same feeling of uncertainty that prevailed in March. Mardi Gras parades in Livonia and New Roads slated for February have been canceled.
Officials locally and worldwide, meanwhile, remain hopeful that the emergency approval of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines will bring the nation and world at least one step closer to normal life in 2021.