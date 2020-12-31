It was as if Mother Nature was mad at Louisiana. No sooner had the 2020 hurricane season began on June 1, then state and parish officials had to contend with storms. When the season ended Nov. 30, there were still storms churning in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean that could have threatened the state.
In between, records were set: most named storms (30), most storms making landfall (12) and only the second time Greek letters were used to name storms.
The most telling record for Pointe Coupee Parish residents: five storms making landfall in the state. Each time parish and municipal officials prepared for the worse. Each time Pointe Coupee Parish dodged a direct hit, but winds, rains and power outages still reached the parish.
The first two weather systems made landfall as tropical storms, Cristobal on June 7 and Marco on Aug. 24. The remaining three were hurricanes, the powerful Laura on Aug. 27, Delta on Oct. 9 and Zeta on Oct. 28.
Cristobal made landfall in the Mexican state of Campeche on June 3 with winds of 60 mph, then moved into the Gulf coming ashore east of Grand Isle on June 7.
Cristobal’s landfall brought Pointe Coupee Parish less than 2 inches of rain – a far cry from the forecasts that called for upward of 10 inches.
“We dodged the bullet, so to speak,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
No emergency shelters opened.
Hurricane Marco was the first of two tropical cyclones to threaten the Gulf Coast within a three-day period, the other being Hurricane Laura. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River on the evening of Aug. 24, as a weak tropical storm with winds of 40 mph.
Then came Laura. Hurricane Laura was a deadly and destructive Category 4 hurricane that tied with the 1856 Last Island hurricane as the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the U.S. and Louisiana.
Laura originated as a tropical depression on Aug. 20. It hit the Lesser Antilles, brushed Puerto Rico as a tropical storm, then moved across the island of Hispaniola, killing 31 people in Haiti and four in the Dominican Republic.
The storm moved across the length of Cuba, entering the Gulf on Aug. 26.
That day, Laura became a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 150 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. It made landfall early on Aug. 27 near Cameron with winds of 150 mph.
The storm caused the deaths of at least 42 people in the U.S. and inflicted an estimated $16 billion in damages on southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.
“Had that storm been 100 miles farther to the east, that could’ve been us,” Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said, referring to the hard-hit Lake Charles area. “Only the main roads are open right now because of all fallen trees on other streets, and they have to secure the poles before they can restore electricity – and that may take three or four weeks.”
“It’s very sobering … I’ve never seen anything like this,” Thibodeaux said. “Everywhere you look, you see destruction. A friend of mine from Westlake who once lived in Pointe Coupee sent me some pictures from it, which looked bad enough, but it just can’t capture the reality. It looks like a war zone.”
Few structures were spared the brunt of the storm, including overturned mobile homes.
“We’re blessed that we didn’t have to endure that here in Pointe Coupee Parish,” Thibodeaux said. “I’d never wish any area to go through the damage like we’ve seen with Laura.”
It also prompted him to spearhead efforts to help provide water, ice, food, generators and other items to four parishes that suffered extensive damage. The Sheriff’s Office provided 500 bags of ice to Jefferson Davis Parish followed with 1,100 more bags the next day for Beauregard Parish. The Sheriff’s Office also got use of a 53-foot long refrigerator truck to haul another 1,400 bags of ice to the area.
Hurricane Delta was the fourth named storm of 2020, forming Oct 1 and making landfall on Oct. 9 near Creole with winds of 100 mph.
Hurricane Zeta was the record fifth named storm to strike Louisiana in 2020.
Zeta formed from a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean on Oct. 19. It made landfall in Cocodrie on Oct 28.