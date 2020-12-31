When Rene Thibodeaux reached out to place his hand on the Bible to be sworn in as Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff, it marked what became his approach to his new job.
The Morganza native reached out to the police departments of the parish to form a multi-agency coalition to help with law enforcement.
The former D.A.R.E. officer reached out to the Lake Charles area after it was devastated by Hurricane Laura.
And the sheriff played assistant to Santa Claus as they reached out with gift cards to needy families to purchase food or toys for Christmas.
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Catherine D. “Kitty” Kimball swore in Thibodeaux on June 25. His term in office began July 1, after he defeated three-term Sheriff Bud Torres in an upset in October 2019.
Things change from election to taking over
It was a much different world in the 8½ months after Thibodeaux’s victory. The coronavirus pandemic slowed or shut down many activities across the nation and around the world. The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta by police officers ignited civil unrest and racial tension.
The unrest and its effect on all law enforcement across America figured prominently in the brief speech Thibodeaux gave at his swearing in.
“I want to bridge the gap between the community and police – and that was something I discussed a year ago when I was on the campaign trail,” he said.
“It’s really sad to see the times we’re going through … it’s tough on law enforcement and I just want my people to have the same philosophy of how you should treat people like they’re your own cousin, with the utmost respect and all the professionalism that you can.”
Thibodeaux comes from a line of law enforcement officers that dates back to his grandfather, a former chief of police in Fordoche. His father served 42 years as a chief deputy for the Sheriff’s Office and his grandfather, Ophey Thibodeaux, was the first marshal for the Village of Fordoche.
Thibodeaux, who worked 11 years in Pointe Coupee schools as a D.A.R.E. officer under Torres, said he plans to resume the drug-prevention program.
During his campaign, Thibodeaux touted his strong relationships with the chiefs of police in New Roads, Fordoche and Livonia as a way to establish a more united approach to area law enforcement. He said he wants to restore community policing, where a deputy can ride through a neighborhood, talk to the residents and establish a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.
“We need to unite all law enforcement agencies – the chiefs of police all throughout Pointe Coupee Parish,” he said.
Thibodeaux carried through with his comments to build a stronger working relationship with municipal law enforcement agencies across the parish.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-Agency Unit was founded, a coalition of law enforcement officers from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, headed by Chief Kevin McDonald; Livonia Police Department, led by Chief Landon Landry; Fordoche Police Department, headed by Chief Fred Gueho and Morganza Police Department, led by Chief Mark Ramagos.
“I’ve been in law enforcement since 1973, and we’ve never seen anything like this,” Gueho said. “We’ve needed something like this for a long time.
Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion will also work closely with the program.
The group work to deter and stop the criminal element in the parish, said Thibodeaux.
“Through this collaborative effort, we believe we will control and throw off the criminal element as part of a conventional to conducting law enforcement,” he said. “We want this unit to give residents of Pointe Coupee Parish a comfort level in knowing that we are present and working to control crime.
“The unit will also bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by allowing them to provide valuable information to help us solve crimes in the parish, and to serve as a shield for a community in a way that they know we are working together to serve their needs,” Thibodeaux said.
The move is logical and serves the best interest of the parish, McDonald said.
“It also helps that all of the chiefs involved here know each other, so it makes sense that we work together with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “We all started as deputies here.”
The agencies will meet one a month to review and establish procedures.
“Nothing is cast in stone,” said Capt. Nick Victoran of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The unit will work together on vehicle stops, warrant executions, narcotic searches and use of intelligence to control activity.
“It’s all about sharing our resources,” said Landry, who took office as Livonia police chief when Joffrion resigned to serve under Thibodeaux.
The move works particularly well in smaller communities in times when they need additional backup, Ramagos said.
“I don’t think this has ever been done, but it’s the way to go,” he said. “Our sheriff has helped us 100 percent of time.”
Officers will be paired up, and target areas will be announced during their briefings.
“My plan is to work with each one of the police chiefs in their communities to make sure they have the confidence and that we all keep the public’s trust,” Thibodeaux said. “This kind of program is long overdue.”
Thibodeaux is the first sheriff from Morganza in recent memory.
Torres hails from Maringouin, while former sheriffs Paul Raymond Smith was from New Roads and Preston Chustz was from an unincorporated area near New Roads.