Voters approved a 9.5-mill, 10-year property tax on Saturday, Aug. 15, that will enable the Pointe Coupee Parish school system to fund pay raises for teachers and support personnel, improve transportation, maintenance and technology
The measure passed with 2,732 votes, or 62 percent, to 1,699, or 38 percent, according to the complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Unofficial turnout was 28 percent.
“This is huge for the parish, for the school system and the parish will feel the effects,” Superintendent Kim Canezaro said shortly after announcement of the final totals.
“A good strong school system makes for a good strong parish, and this vote is the foundation for that.”
The millage will generate an additional $4.5 million for the school system.
The breakdown on the revenue includes 4.5 mills to fund a $6,000 pay hike for certified teachers. Support personnel are set to see an increase of between $2,000 and $3,000 annually.
The ability to attract and retain qualified teachers has been one of the school system’s biggest stumbling blocks in recent years.
The decision to stay the remainder of the school year hinged on the fate of the vote, Canezaro said.
“It ranged from beginning teachers to those ready to retire,” she said. “Everyone was ready to see the results of this vote.”
The board will use another 2.5 mills to help improve transportation, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget.
Maintenance and infrastructure will receive 1.5 mills of the tax and 1 mill would go to technology, which will play a bigger role amid the growth in virtual learning
Two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic – along with vocal opposition – left the fate of the millage uncertain up to the day of the election.
“We always remained cautiously optimistic,” Canezaro said.
“We felt like we had momentum before the quarantine and then lost some of that with the focus on the reopening of school.
“We consider this a vote of confidence for this administration and this board, and it’s our duty to be transparent,” she said.
“Teachers deserve it; children deserve it and the community deserve it.”