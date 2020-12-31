Pointe Coupee Parish School Board members, in a surprise move, guaranteed teachers and support personnel the entire $6,000 of their salary hike during the current school year.
The measure gave teachers and support workers additional paychecks in December and January that will total $3,000, while all paychecks after the start of 2021 will have the additional salary amount to total $6,000.
The board’s decision at an October meeting voided a decision from the September meeting that ended with teachers receiving only a portion of the pay hike on the December and January checks.
Board members Aubry Hendricks and Walter Grezaffi reversed their decisions from the September meeting, which paved the way for the full salary to take effect.
“I called all the teachers who were emotional last month, and we all had good conversations, and then I met one-on-one with the chief financial officer (Stephen Langlois) and the superintendent (Kim Canazaro),” he said.
“The teachers understood the way we voted last month, but just wanted their money – the $3,000 – in the pay period and that’s what had them upset but it all worked out and now the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board can now move forward.”
Board member Walter Grezaffi, who had also opposed the full pay in previous meetings, joined Hendricks with a vote in favor of the full pay hike amount.
“I just had a couple of meetings with the CFO and superintendent, and it shed a little more light on the numbers,” he said.
“The last two times it seemed like we were in a rush about it, and it was never a matter of us not wanting to give it to them – it was about whether or not we could afford it, and at this point in time I feel like we’re financially stable to do this.”
Board member Frank Aguillard opposed the measure. He said he believed it would lead the School Board to spend money it had not yet collected.
He wanted the board to use money it received from the first round of new tax collection in December to implement the additional pay.
Teachers staged a sickout and walkout after the Sept. 3 meeting when the School Board refused to rescind a decision that would have started the pay hike in January.
The decision came despite figures presented by Langlois and Assessor Jimmy Laurent that showed that the board could implement the hike and still avoid a fiscal tumble.
Board President Tom Nelson said he was not surprised by the change of heart from his fellow board members.
“I kind of expected they would have made the decision tonight, but I didn’t think it would take this long for them to reconsider,” he said.
The decision sends a strong message to the parish, Superintendent Kim Canazaro said.
“It’s a strong voice to the taxpayers that the district will do what we said,” Canazaro said.