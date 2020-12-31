Six months made a world of difference for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
Before a 9.5-mill property tax gained approval from parish voters in August, the school system faced a deep shortfall and the possibility of school closures.
The School Board board backed away from a vote on Jan. 23 on the cost-cutting measures after more than two hours of discussion in a packed meeting chamber.
Board members mulled over the recommendations as they heard more than 20 speeches on why the School Board should not bring the matter to a vote during the meeting.
Superintendent Kim Canezaro and Chief Financial Officer Steven Langlois recommended the measures to close the gap on a projected shortfall of $984,763 when the fiscal year ends June 30.
The measures would have included a four-day school week Tuesday through Friday and reconfiguring Livonia High School to sixth grade through 12th grade. That would make the campus the only school site with those grade levels parishwide, except for the STEM academy.
The plan also would have closed Upper Pointe Coupee and Rougon elementary schools. It would have relocated the Pointe Coupee Alternative Program to the campus of Rosenwald Elementary, and “any other cost-saving measures.”
Educators, residents and community leaders at the event opposed closing schools. Some spoke against closures in their respective areas, while others scoffed at the notion to shutter either campus.
New Roads resident Leola Bellazin urged members to remember what’s best for the children of the entire parish when they work toward a decision.
“Dr. Martin Luther King had a speech about a dream of black children and white children walking together holding hands,” Bellazin said.