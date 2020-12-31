A global pandemic and a record number of hurricanes triggered deep concerns at Alma Plantation regarding the 2020 sugar harvest, but it did not end up that way.
Dry weather and a quick recovery from a September hurricane put the Pointe Coupee Parish sugarcane refinery in line for a record harvest.
Alma projected a total of 1.975 million tons – a strong increase from the 2018 record of 1.819 million tons, said Alan Chatman, Alma Plantation assistant general manager.
The high expectations came after a quick rebound after winds from Hurricane Delta closed production for three days.
The anticipated record tonnage this year came one year after a hard freeze on Nov. 12, 2019, kept temperatures below 32 degrees for more than 12 hours. The early cold snap last year put a big dent in what Alma expected to be a strong tonnage for 2019.
Alma also had to quarantine some seasonal workers but paid them during their time away.
Some employees worked from home, and testing has been a constant at the refinery, Chatman said.
“We definitely had some skepticism and maybe even fear … we were definitely concerned about COVID during all of this year,” Chatman said.
“There wasn’t a playbook for this or a matter of saying “we did this last time” – everything has been a matter of learning as you go.”