New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.