Landon Landry took over direction of the Livonia Police Department, but less than a month later his title changed. The Town Council appointed Landry interim police chief July 1 after Brad Joffrion resigned from the post after 19½ years to become chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
When the qualifying period for the elected position ended on July 24, Landry was the only person to file for the job, meaning he faced no one in the Nov. 3 primary election.
“It’s a very humbling feeling, I’m very happy and I’m ready to move forward,” Landry said.
“We will push forward to provide the best quality law enforcement we can.”
Landry, a Fordoche native and resident of Livonia, joined the department 15 years ago after five years with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. He started in law enforcement in 2001 at age 20 after he graduated from the LSU Basic Training Academy, while he worked for the Sheriff’s Office. As a deputy, he worked in corrections and moved into uniform patrol.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to all economies, including Livonia, but it does not mean the crime will stop, Landry said.
“If anything, there are going to be people who take advantage of it, and that all comes into play when you’re labeled an essential employee,” Landry said. “Law enforcement is a 24-hour job, and we have to treat it that way.
“Even with a virus pandemic, we remember that we signed up for this job, we do it and we’re going to continue to do it,” he said.
The challenges law enforcement faces is not limited to big cities, Landry said.
“It’s a very trying time in law enforcement right now and we really have our backs against the wall,” he said.
“The obstacles we have will not be easily overcome, but you can put any title in front of my name and I’ll still be a police officer.”
“We need good communication, unity and we have to come back together,” Landry said. “Without that, it’s going to be very difficult to move forward, but I’m confident that we will.”