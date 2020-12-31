Two key positions on the parish level and municipal level did not require an election after only one person filed for the seats.
Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton stepped up to the district attorney’s seat to replace Ricky Ward, who retired after 30 years in office.
First-term Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau landed another four years in office when no one filed to challenge him.
“It’s a very sobering deal when 80,000 people in three parishes, and 100 lawyers, allow me to do this job,” said Clayton, 57.
“I was somewhat surprised, but not totally,” Clayton said. “The nature of the way Ricky Ward has run the office, he has done nearly as flawlessly as a prosecutor can and the people knew what Ricky had done and how he has run a good office and want to keep it in the same hands with the same people to keep the public protected.”
“I was a little surprised I didn’t get opposition, mainly because of small-town politics,” added Pourciau. “But going unopposed gives me the chance to work with our new police chief to move the town forward. I’m very honored and thank everyone in Livonia for their confidence in me, but we have some big challenges ahead.
“We’re waiting to see what this coronavirus is going to do to this town and state.”
Clayton, a Port Allen native, became only the fourth district attorney for the 18th Judicial District in 80 years. Ward won the seat from Houston “Hammy” Gascon, who succeeded Sam Cashio, who presided as DA since 1940.
Clayton, who served as chief felony prosecutor for most of the time he worked with Ward, tried nearly every major felony case involving a murder or rape. As lead prosecutor, Clayton brought down convicted serial killers Derrick Todd Lee and Sean Gillis, who terrorized south Louisiana for years. Both received life sentences.
Clayton enters an elite group as one of only five African-American district attorneys in Louisiana. The others include James Stewart of Caddo Parish, John Belton of Lincoln/Union Parish, Charles Cravins of St. Landry and Bridget Dinvaut of St. John the Baptist Parish.
“This district is what our country is really about, we represent what country is really about, and if our entire nation takes deep breath, they see how it’s supposed to work and I’m proud to be the one they’ve chosen to serve them.
“If our nation could take a collective sigh and breath of fresh air, and look at Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes, they’d see that we’re not perfect, but we all get along and put forth our best and qualified people to lead us,” Clayton said.
“This is a great area with a great chemical corridor that hires people, provides good education and has a lot of good people.”
Meanwhile, the direction of Livonia will depend largely on the effect of the coronavirus in the coming months, Pourciau said.
“The more prolonged it is, the more changing we will have to make as a governing body,” he said. “But we will continue trying to work on getting grants and making capital improvements.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people in government and public business about this, and right now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what’s happening,” Pourciau said. “I look forward to working with our council, our parish government, our representative and everyone else moving forward.”