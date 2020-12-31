For Dwayne and Susan Queen, Jan. 13 could not come soon enough. Their son, LSU outside linebacker Patrick Queen, and the rest of the LSU football team battled Clemson in the National Football Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
“Patrick, just like all the players and coaches, has been waiting to start – and we’re ready, as well,” Susan said before the game. “They’re fired up and ready to go, just like everyone else who has been following them.”
By the fall, Queen was starting at linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, a first-round pick in the NFL draft.
Back in January, the odds of a high school player competing in a national championship game in college football may seem akin to winning the lottery. It certainly came as a surprise to Susan.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I see this coming … we’re truly grateful and thank God for the path he’s taken Patrick through,” Susan said. “I always knew he would be successful, and I knew he had the potential, but now we’re in the moment, it’s hard to grasp.”
One night after LSU’s national championship, Patrick Queen opted for a quiet night at home with his parents.
“I’m still in shock,” said Queen. “The whole thing is like a fog right now … it’s still hard to believe we did it.”
Pointe Coupee Parish held a parade in honor of the Ventress resident and Livonia High alumnus. The procession rolled through downtown New Roads.
Aside from the hype and celebration, Queen maintained his soft-spoken demeanor when he and his parents, Dwayne and Susan Queen, discussed the season during a telephone conversation.
“It felt electrifying for us to be in our own state for the championship game,” he said.
“The intensity of the game was enormous, and the Superdome was a great atmosphere, but it was also every week when the place was rocking when we won at Tiger Stadium.”
Queen said he approached that goal the same way he has with every other achievement throughout his life.
“I prayed on it, and my family prayed on it,” Patrick said. “It’s something you try to work for during the entire season, but this wasn’t about selfish recognition as much as it was about people recognizing my ability.”
Queen and the Tigers won the old-fashioned way: They earned it.
“We communicated with each other,” he said. “This is the closest team we’ve had since we’ve been here … we were all about helping each other.”
The proudest moment for his parents did not come from the win. Instead, it stemmed from the postgame interview when he accepted his defensive player award.
“When he was interviewed, the first thing Patrick did was to thank God, and that meant more than anything,” Dwayne said. “We couldn’t ask for better than for it to fall into place the way it did.
“We talked about it, we prayed about it and this was just how we imagined it would fall,” he said.
When Queen decided to enter the NFL draft, he became the 28th pick, the first-ever Pointe Coupee Parish native selected in the first round, the first-ever from Livonia High School and first from the community of Ventress.
Queen ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the NFL combine. He also grinded 18 reps on the 225-lb. bench press, 35 inches on the vertical jump and 125 inches on the broad jump.
Queen was the 11th SEC player selected during the evening, which concluded 17 total Southeastern Conference players drafted in the first round.
The 2017 Livonia High graduate was a four-year starter playing linebacker and running back, helping the Wildcats win the Class 3A title. He was an all-state selection in 2015 with 1,487 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns to go with 66 tackles.
At a senior in 2016, he rushed for 1,731 yards and another 255 yards in pass receptions.
LSU beat Clemson 42-25 on that night. Patrick Queen was named the Defensive Player of the Gam