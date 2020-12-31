If you look at 2020, there’s one word that stands out above all other descriptions.
Coronavirus.
The pandemic that overtook our lives in March was the top story of 2020 selected by The Banner staff.
There was no part of our lives – personal, business, education, sports – that the coronavirus pandemic did not change.
But other stories made the news in 2020.
Pointe Coupee Parish saw a new sheriff take office, while a new district attorney will represent the people in the 18th Judicial District.
Livonia voters selected the government officials who will direct municipal government for the next four years.
That is what makes the Top 10 stories of 2020 important.
Decisions by public officials, such as the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, and parish voters, approving a millage to boost teacher pay, will have a long-term effect here.
While many look forward to the new year as a time to start anew, the past year will have its say.
The direction Pointe Coupee Parish will take in 2021 will be influenced by what happened in 2020.
And here are those stories.
– The Banner staff