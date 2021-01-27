BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed proclamations setting the dates for two special congressional elections this spring.
The primary will be March 20 and the runoff, if needed, will be April 24.
There will be an election in Louisiana’s congressional 5th District following the death of Luke Letlow from COVID-19.
In the congressional 2nd District, Congressman Cedric Richmond has resigned to work at the White House.
Qualifying for the 2th District seat, and their party affiliation, were: Chelsea Ardoin, Republican; Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Independent; Claston Bernard, Republican; Troy A. Carter, Democrat; Karen Carter Peterson, Democrat; Gary Chambers Jr., Democrat; and Harold John, Democrat.
Also, J. Christopher Johnson, Democrat; Brandon Jolicoeur, No Party; Lloyd M. Kelly, Democrat; “Greg” Lirette, Republican; Mindy McConnell, Libertarian; Desiree Ontiveros, Democrat; Jenette M. Porter, Democrat; and Sheldon C. Vincent Sr., Republican.
Qualifying for the 5th District seat, and their party affiliation, were: Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Democrat; Chad Conerly, Republican; “Jim” Davis, No Party; Allen Guillory, Republican; Jessica Honsinger, Democrat; and Robert Lansden, Republican.
Also, Julia Letlow, Republican; Jaycee Magnuson, Republican; Horace Melton, Republican; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Independent; Richard H. Pannell, Republican; Sancha Smith, Republican; and Errol Victor Sr., Republican.