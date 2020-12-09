Staff shortage forces closure of Livonia High
Students in three Pointe Coupee Parish schools went back to virtual learning after the quarantine of several teachers led to a shortage of educators to cover those classes.
Virtual learning returned Monday on the Livonia High School campus, which covers grades 7-12.
Remote learning also resumed for Rosenwald Elementary School students in grades 4-6, as well as the juniors and seniors at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
The quarantines were not due to teachers testing positive, but their exposure to people who have tested positive, School Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
The closure at Livonia High School followed the quarantine of teachers, while the lack of substitute teachers left no options as far as continuing on-campus learning, she said.
Meanwhile, a teacher at Rosenwald for grades 4-6 tested positive.
The cases were due to the teachers – not the students, Canezaro said.
But one positive case of an adult is causing the school system to implement quarantines, she said.
“When we go through the flow chart for close contact, we have to determine who was within six feet of the person who tested positive and was it for 15 minutes or longer in that 24-hour period, and the answer to those questions dictate who we quarantine,” Canazaro said.
“We’ve seen a few positive cases, but at Livonia and STEM we went to a virtual learning, but the closure was because we didn’t have a workforce.”
The virtual format will continue until after the new year.
Staffing issues prior to the start of this school year did not contribute to the shortage of teachers to the return to virtual learning, she said.
“Every campus was fully staffed, but once we started quarantines due to their exposures, we didn’t have enough adults to supervise the children,” Canezaro said.
“That’s the issue we ran into that forced the quarantine … we didn’t have enough people to do classes.”
Athletic events will continue at Livonia High School and will follow the guidelines mandated by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, she said.