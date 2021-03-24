Livonia could be forced to pay back $560,000 to the state retirement system after it lost three employees from its Police Department.
The move comes after the Police Department received notification from the Louisiana Municipal Police Employees Retirement System (LMPRS) that the loss of three officers before the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year effectively triggers dissolution.
According to the letter the town received from the retirement system, the municipality would have to pay a total of $5,000 per month over the next 15 years, beginning June 30, 2022.
“That monthly amount would pay for us to employ and suit up another police officer,” Livonia Police Chief Landon Landry said.
Retirement benefits rank only behind salaries as the biggest expenses for most municipalities, and Livonia is no exception.
For the Police Department, 37 percent of the annual budget goes to fund retirement benefits.
LMPRS sets the percentage, and if the municipality decides it cannot fund the Police Department, the town is responsible for every employee’s retirement benefits.
“There’s a billed amount for each one that leaves and goes unreplaced,” he said.
The mandate puts an unfair burden on small-town law enforcement agencies, Mayor Rhett Pourciau said.
“Hopefully some changes will be made,” he said. “When they pass these bills, it depends on who presents these bills, and in this case, they’re probably from larger municipalities and don’t consider the smaller communities.”
The Police Department is operating with six officers, and it hopes to hire a seventh officer soon, but it’s easier said than done, Pourciau said.
The combination of the budget, the pandemic and the availability of qualified officers makes it a major challenge for the town to fully staff the Police Department.
“It’s very hard to find a good officer,” he said.
It also becomes a budgetary matter.
Landry wants to hire an additional officer, but not merely to comply with the retirement system.
“I’m not going to put ourselves and our department in fiscal strain and hire an unnecessary employee to put a burden on the town of Livonia … we don’t deserve that,” he said.
“We operate on a tight budget and do everything we can to keep that budget in line, so I’m not going to chance overspending in the budget to make money for the retirement system.”
The hiring of one additional full-time officer would bring the department back to one officer per shift, which would include Landry.
The town’s budget cannot justify two additional officers, particularly with a payment to the retirement system.
“Two is over my budget,” Landry said. “We’re trying to be fiscally responsible, but they’re saying, ‘Do this or else,’ so what else do you do?”
Landry and Pourciau emphasized that the department will not dissolve, but they are hoping the state will fix what they consider an unjustified mandate.
They met last week with the local legislative delegation – state Sen. Rick Ward and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe – in an effort to correct the problem.
Ward said he is optimistic that state lawmakers will correct the action before the first payment comes due, but it likely will go for a vote in next year’s session.
The bill was flawed, he said.
“I think there’s plenty of time to fix that issue for them, but it’s a perfect example of people asking why’s there a thousand bills piled in a session,” said Ward, R-Port Allen.
“It’s not a new law – we passed it three years ago – but it was flawed, and we now have to go back and fix it.
“The reason that it’s a good example is that it was really geared toward the larger police departments in the state, whereas you do something on a percentage basis like that,” he said.
“Whenever a smaller town like Livonia loses three or four people for various reasons, all of a sudden they have this problem they’re trying to solve.
“We’re working on things with that retirement system, trying to fix it, and they have all the way until the next fiscal year. I believe we’ll be able to resolve that issue.”
Landry, meanwhile, said he fears other departments in small municipalities could face the same quandary.
Cuts and furloughs during the 2020-21 fiscal year amid the pandemic could trigger dissolutions under the current language of the law, he said.
Landry said he believes it could trigger a ripple effect on many small-town police departments.
“Keep in mind how many small departments exist as opposed to the number of large departments,” he said. “The state needs a criteria to fairly enforce this.”
The fiscal hardships of many communities after the pandemic makes it more imperative, Landry said.
“We’re getting the rug pulled from underneath us,” he said. “We’re doing what we can to ensure we’re providing quality law enforcement, but when you’re hit from every angle on something, it’s very difficult.”