An anticipated shortfall in revenue and a need for money to replace aging technology has left the Pointe Coupee Parish 911 Commission in a quandary on how it will maintain its level of service.
A new funding mechanism in the form of a sales tax or property tax likely would be the solution, said Keith Davidson, Pointe Coupee Parish 911 Commission director.
The budget of $922,697 covers operation – salaries, employee benefits and the existing equipment. Revenue minus expenditures leaves a $291,000 shortfall, according to records.
“It’s strictly an operating budget with no improvements, and we’re five years behind on replacing equipment that needs to be replaced – unfortunately, there’s no money to replace it,” Davidson said.
Under the “next generation” of 911, if the caller is using a landline or cellphone, it automatically provides the address, phone number and address of the caller. It triangulates from three towers to help the dispatcher determine where to find them.
“Everything moving forward will work off GPS coordinates because all phones will have GPS sensors, and 911 will be able to get information of where the person is calling from, and right now we don’t have the equipment for that technology.”
Under its funding structure, 60 percent of the net cost is covered by five entities: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, City of New Roads, Town of Fordoche, Town of Livonia and Village of Morganza..
The other 40 percent comes from Pointe Coupee Parish Fire Protection districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Passage of any new tax will be far easier said than done, Davidson said.
“It’s something much needed and long overdue, but no matter what we do, people will say they will not approve new taxes, and we’re going to need approval to put this on the ballot,” he said.
West Baton Rouge Parish funds its 911 system off a sales tax, while property tax covers the cost in Iberville and West Feliciana parishes.
Davidson said he realizes a property tax would be a tough sell because only 40 percent of the parish population would pay it.
A fee would not work much better, because there’s no guarantee residents would pay it.
A sales tax may be the best bet, he said.
“In my opinion, it’s the fairest way to go,” Davidson said. “Everyone traveling through would contribute.”
The proposal would have to go before the state Legislature before it goes to voters.
The parish levies a 0.25-cent sales tax for fire districts, which generates approximately $750,000 per year. A 0.50-cent sales tax for 911 would bring in roughly $4 million, Davidson said.
“That would help us catch up with technology, do maintenance on the center, keep the air conditioning running and do everything we need to do to maintain the facility,” he said. “Plus, you need qualified people to do the job.”
Three years ago, the committee kicked around the possibility of a proposition to put before the voters, but the forthcoming change to the Home Rule Charter and new form of government led it to wait.
An attempt at a tax failed more than 20 years ago during the administration of Sheriff Paul Raymond Smith.
In the meantime, the commission will seek the annual payments from its stakeholders to generate support for the revenue stream.
It could prove far more difficult if one entity opts out of paying into the service.
“This is basically a house of cards,” Davidson said. “A 911 service needs to be a standalone entity of its own, and it needs a revenue stream to be able to do that.”