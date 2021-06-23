Part 3
The 10th anniversary of the opening for the John J. Audubon Bridge marked the first big milestone for the connector between Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes, but the history and planning of the bridge go back much further back.
Talk of a bridge to connect U.S. 61 to Pointe Coupee Parish began in the early 1960s, around the same time the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (the “new” Mississippi River) opened to traffic in April 1968.
Construction on the bridge began with a groundbreaking ceremony in 2006 with Gov. Kathleen Blanco and a multitude of other state and local elected officials.
Expected to cost about $335 million when the project began, the estimated price tag rose to $409 million at its completion.
In 1968, Baton Rouge had the Wilkinson Bridge and Huey P. Long Bridge (the “old” bridge), while the Sunshine Bridge at Donaldsonville had opened only four years earlier.
As for Pointe Coupee and other westbank parishes north of Baton Rouge, a bridge was little more than a dream.
Former state Sen. J.E. Jumonville remembers the struggles going back to the days when his father, the late J.E. “Boyze” Jumonville Sr., served in the Legislature.
“During his days in the Legislature, there was no ferry in Plaquemine and no crossing the river here,” he said.
His father was instrumental in bringing free ferry service across the Mississippi River at Plaquemine, White Castle and New Roads.
By the time the second-generation Jumonville was elected to the state Senate in 1976, industrial development went on a growth spurt.
Georgia-Pacific’s papermill at Port Hudson became a major employer for the region.
Residents from Pointe Coupe and Avoyelles parishes also commuted to Angola for work at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Jumonville and former state Rep. Clyde Kimball, both elected in 1976, went along with Clinton area legislator Joe Fudge to bring a bold proposition to Gov. Edwin Edwards.
“We told him our area needed a bridge,” Jumonville recalled.
The response from Edwards: “Ya’ll are crazy.”
Kimball remembers the fight, and some of it was from West Feliciana Parish.
“Initially, we had a lot of people who worked in West Feliciana at the paper mill and nuclear plant and dealing with the ferry brought a lot of inconvenience and headaches.”
“They weren’t for it, for whatever reason,” he said. “J.E. had to fight that fight, and we finally prevailed, but it took years.
“J.E. and I pushed it from the time we got elected. We jumped on it and didn’t get up until we finally got it,” Kimball said.
The catalyst that got the ball rolling came from an unexpected source.
Gulf States Utilities, now Entergy, had begun work on the River Bend Nuclear Power Plant in 1977, but the project fell under scrutiny by the early 1980s in the wake of the partial meltdown at the Three-Mile Island Nuclear Station in eastern Pennsylvania in 1979.
Jumonville, who served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in the early 1980s, met with the chief executive officer of GSU, who delivered a presentation about the facility.
“I asked him about what would happen at the plant – once it was built – if radioactive emissions would come from those reactors, and what would happen if it moved across the river,” Jumonville said.
“He had never dealt with residents on the westside because GSU dealt with the state and not the locals.”
An assistant to the CEO told Jumonville that the GSU chief had never been asked those types of questions before and never wanted to be put in that position again.
Jumonville suggested the CEO meet with the towns, parishes and governing bodies in a social format, rather than just delivering a speech.
“They started having multi-parish meetings in which they would feed the attendees, and the public would be invited to come, so they could tell them what they were going to do and how they were going to do it,” Jumonville said.
The senator asked the CEO how to handle a nuclear emergency if the wind pushed west. He asked if residents move farther east or west.
“He told me you should go behind it rather than stay ahead of it,” Jumonville said. “I asked you do that with a ferry. I told him we needed a bridge.”
It became the catalyst to push the bridge proposition.
“It registered a practical portion to build the bridge,” he said. “We wanted the bridge anyway, but that argument put it over the top.”
Kimball remembers many of the same struggles.
Like Jumonville, he considered the bridge a way to help economic and job opportunities for residents throughout the region.
“That was the real push to put the bridge in a priority position, because of the exposure and the chance of a leak in that nuclear plant,” he said. “It was fresh in their minds because of the Three Mile Island fiasco a few years earlier.”
It led to the feasibility study of a bridge between New Roads and St. Francisville.
“This was one of the first things that led to the creation of the bridge,” he said.
The bridge was added to the TIMED program and passed. Lawmakers approved adding it in the package.
Former state Reps. John Travis and Clyde Holloway also worked to include it in the TIMED program, which was approved by voters.
Groundbreaking took place in 1989, after years of studies and delays.
“Had they done it 17 years earlier, it wouldn’t have cost $400 million,” Jumonville said.
Jumonville was in California on a business trip when the groundbreaking ceremony was held. His wife, Bunny, stood in his place, along with Kimball, Gov. Kathleen Blanco and a host of other officials.
The bridge opened to traffic May 5, 2011 – 13 years after its original projected completion.
After years of waiting and numerous delays, the bridge opened 30 days ahead of schedule.
“It’s not surprising to me that it got built, but it surprised me how long it took to get to that point,” Jumonville said.
“The 17-year study is what added to the costs, but a lot of work went into it.”
Jumonville had authored the Zachary Taylor Parkway Project that would tie Interstate 55 to Interstate 49 at Alexandria, and Sen. B.B. “Sixty” Rayburn amended it to include Interstate 59 near Slidell, in his district.
When Jumonville crosses the bridge today, he still thinks about the potential.
“Where were we without that bridge? Just a nook off the Atchafalaya River, and now we’re much close to the greater Baton Rouge area,” he said.
“When the big companies come, they will come – and they will come with a bang. This thing will eventually make this area take off.”