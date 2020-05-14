The end of the Stay at Home mandate may not represent the complete comeback businesses want, but it marks a step away from an ordered shutdown.
Seating limitations and caps on crows to 25 percent capacity may add to the frustration for many businesses.
“Twenty-five percent will work for some better than others,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. “It’s great to see that the folks who are the backbone of our communities open the doors to the public once again, but 25 percent works may only work for some rather than others.”
Salons and barbershops may weather the storm because much of what they do comes by appointment.
It may prove more challenging for eateries, some of which have seen their business flatten during the pandemic.
Patrons who have yearned to dine outside their dining room or in front of the TV during the pandemic will likely burst out the gates Friday, but capacity might turn some away.
“For restaurants, it’s going to be tricky,” Thibaut said. “In a business of turning tabletops, it’s very important for them to create outdoor seating arrangements if they don’t have them in place already.”
Morel’s weathered the storm through drive-up service for family meal packages.
Phase 1 could prove far more difficult, said Lauren Guidroz, who manages the waterfront eatery.
A limit of 25 guests at a time would necessitate a move toward reservation, which could backfire.
Curbside service will continue for now at Morel’s.
“If I allowed walk-ins, I’d hate to have to tell a family “Oh, sorry, I’m almost at a capacity, so three of you can’t come in,” she said. “I think it’s best we still offer curbside at this point in time and see if there are any spikes in numbers.
“Look, it may improve, and we may jump to 50 percent in no time, or it could totally reverse and put us right back where we started., Guidroz said. “I understand the reasoning behind it all – it’s supposed to be a slow transition, but it’s pointless for some of us.”
For Stacye Lowry, who owns Country Chef Café with her husband Byron, Phase 1 does little to compensate for the loss of dine-customers.
“I can have lonely six people in the café,” she said as she stood in the empty, dimly lit dining area. “We’re really taking a hurt ... it’s not worth coming in on Saturday and Sunday for that, but we’re still doing the free delivery as we’ve always done. It’s tough, but we’ve had great support from the community.”
At Ma Mama’s Kitchen, also in downtown New Roads, customer loyalty has been solid, owner Donna Ewing said.
Business is a bit slower but tipping for wait staff has been generous and she has received few complaints.
Even the gloves and sanitizing have not been an issue.
“We’re accustomed to wearing gloves in this kind of work and we sanitize already,” she said.
Worker availability, however, has posed a huge obstacle for Ewing.
The extra unemployment money workers received through the CARES Act has prompted some to stay home instead.
“A lot of the kitchen staff disappeared on Day 1,” she said. “They wouldn’t answer phones, or they would say they would be at work tomorrow and not show up.
“They don’t want to come back until they have no other choice,” Ewing said. “That’s been difficult in our entire community, and we will be working shorthanded for the time being.”
Phase 1 will also mean fewer people at churches and fitness centers.
Responsibility must prevail, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“It’s the best weapon we have in this pandemic,” he said. “We’re not out the woods yet, but we’re all doing everything we can.”
The rebound may come more gradually than some would hope.
Some may adjust more quickly than others, but it will involve a period of adjustment after a lengthy disruption for businesses.
“Obviously, people were in shock at first” said Les Cantrell, director of economic development for the Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce. “How do you operate? How do you move forward?”
Some employers may face the task of paying their workers after the loss of business during the quarantine.
The Payroll Protection Program offered through the Small Business Administration may be the saving grace.
The program has provided a direct incentive for small businesses to keep workers on payroll. SBA forgives loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
It runs for eight weeks, but that period begins when the money reaches the account, Cantrell said.
“The reason that’s so important is that it’s a part of the strict guideline that could keep you from qualifying for it as a grant,” he said. “It you don’t adhere to the guidelines, then you have to pay it back.”
The efforts to pull those loans through have made local banks an unsung hero during the crisis, Cantrell said.
“They were putting in 12 to 15 hours day at work to get loans out, so they really did a great job,” he said. “The last loan closed out last Thursday (May 8), but funding is still available.”
Any efforts to restart the economic engine marks a move in the right direction, even when it involves small steps, Thibaut said.
The small steps when businesses reopen Friday will inevitably put the wheels in motion for a comeback, he said.
“It’s tough when you can only have 25 percent capacity, but restaurants can at least do what they can outdoors and offer service,” Thibaut said. “It may not immediately get them where they were, but this will be a step in the right direction.”
Meanwhile, Guidroz said the jury is out on which direction Morel’s will pursue.
The business will remain closed this weekend and management will rethink their direction Monday.
“I know people are antsy and you can tell by looking at the people on the river,” she said. “People are more lenient with going out and I’d hate to risk someone who has been exposed to myself and my staff.
“But I don’t know how careful others are,” Guidroz said. “I know we’re taking every possible measure to remain as sanitized as possible.”
Arthur Ewing, owner of Satterfield’s, was not available for comment at press time.