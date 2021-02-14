New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected...becoming heavier overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected...becoming heavier overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.