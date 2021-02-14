Motorists in Pointe Coupee Parish and throughout Louisiana should avoid all travel over the next 48 hours as rainfall and sub-freezing temperatures create treacherous driving conditions throughout the state, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
Temperatures dropped to 29 degrees late Sunday afternoon, while the chance of frozen precipitation will rapidly increase after midnight, according to the National Weather Service for the Pointe Coupee area.
A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
Audubon Bridge closed before noon Sunday, along with Interstate 49 in Alexandria. Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will shut down by midnight, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
No word yet has come on the closure of the I-10 twin span along the Atchafalaya Spillway.
“We’re begging our people to not go anywhere tonight, and we’re looking at a lockdown for at least two days,” Thibodeaux told The Banner on Sunday. “By all means, people should stay home, stay warm and stay safe.”
Unnecessary travel will pose danger not only for residents, but for sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials on the streets and highways.
Thibodeaux said he has called on extra deputies to help in the treacherous driving conditions, but he’s hoping motorist will use common sense and stay off the slippery highways.
“It’s going to be a tough situation … this will last for a couple of days, and that’s going to be a tough week,” he said. “But these next two days will be terrible.”
The storm will bring some of the worst wintry conditions to the area since 2014 – coincidentally, during Mardi Gras week – when icy roadways wreaked havoc for motorists along US 190.
“We were escorting sand trucks around the parish, and we they kept 190 open, but a huge wreck on Valverda Road caused a logjam because that whole curve was iced up and when drivers were going around it, they were sliding into the ditch,’ he said. “We had icicles on our raincoats while working Mardi Gras.”
The chance of sleet or snow will increase to 50 percent around 1 a.m. The probability will reach 100 percent by daybreak, according to the Sunday evening forecasts. Temperatures will remain below freezing until at least two days.
The daytime high Monday will only reach 28, while overnight lows will plunge to 16. The high on Mardi Gras will only nudge about freezing, with a temperature of 34.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a statewide emergency. He also ordered all state offices closed Monday.