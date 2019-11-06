Early years in Pointe Coupee shaped award-winning stories of rural South
Pointe Coupee Parish native Ernest Gaines, whose early years on a Jim Crow-era plantation led to literary works that made him a world-renown author, died Tuesday at his home in Oscar. He was 86.
He was best known for novels including “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pitman.”
Gaines died from natural causes, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman.
He earned his greatest acclaim for “A Lesson Before Dying”, published in 1993, which focused on an African American death row inmate awaiting execution. It was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction and Oprah’s Book Club (1997).
Gaines also authored “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) which depicted struggles of African Americans, as told by Jane Pitman.
It focused on events in her life from her life as a young slave girl, and into the Jim Crow era.
It was brought to television as a highly acclaimed 1974 CBS made-for-TV movie starring Cicely Tyson. It was filmed in Baton Rouge and Plaquemine.
Gaines’ work portrayed the life and extreme hardships of African Americans in the rural South over more than half of the 20th century.
The ability to rise from the hardships of the Jim Crow era and later use those experiences in his literary works will play a key role in the Gaines legacy, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“Ernest Gaines was able to talk about his experiences and allow them to propel him instead of hold him back,” he said.
“He was able to break from the Jim Crow-era South, get an education and take that experience to become an icon.”
Gaines focused on the struggle of African Americans, although the lessons from his books resonate across all ethnic groups.
Much of the inspiration for his literary works stemmed from the stories his family shared with him about life on a plantation.
“My people had lived in the same parish where I grew up since the time of slavery,” Gaines said.
“I come from a long line of storytellers,” he said. “I come from a plantation, where people told stories by the fireplace at night; people told stories on the ditch bank.”
“People sat around and told stories,” Gaines continued. “They would talk and talk and talk and I listened to them.”
Pointe Coupee Parish historian and genealogist Brian Costello was a teenager when he met Gaines.
He remembered Gaines as “somewhat reserved, but very wise.”
“His heart and soul were always here,” Costello said. “He put into words firsthand what a lot of people experienced and what was going on around him amid the social and political climate at the time, and expressed it in such simple, powerful ways, and spoke of the human spirit.
“It could’ve taken place anywhere, in life situations in general,” he said.
Gaines used real-life accounts in many of his works, particularly in “A Lesson Before Dying.”
In a 2002 interview with The Banner, Gaines said the idea came to him in the mid-1980s and the original intent, he said, was to set the novel in the same time period.
A colleague at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette, where Gaines was teaching, told him about a 17-year-old man who had been sentenced to die in the electric chair in the late 1940s.
The chair, though, had malfunctioned, a fact that intrigued Gaines. The case Gaines used for the novel had other parallels to what his colleague discussed.
“Both men were black, illiterate and had been convicted of killing a white man by an all-white jury,” Gaines said.
The other case also occurred near Lafayette, an area similar to Pointe Coupee Parish.
“So, the story could’ve happened in the parish I grew up in,” he said.
Gaines talked with one of his students, a lawyer with a client on death row, as a means of gathering research for the novel.
Gaines wanted to know about the condemned man’s emotional state and mental condition, while “knowing he was going to die on a certain day at a certain time.”
He also inquired about the electric chair and the cells and studied photos the lawyer brought him of both.
“I didn’t want just a story of a man waiting on death row,” Gaines said. “That had been done and many times before.”
“The story is not about whether Jefferson (the main character in the novel) is innocent or guilty, but how he felt,” he added.
His accomplishment at ULL and throughout the world of literature led to the dedication of the Ernest J. Gaines Center, an international center for scholarship on Gaines and his work.
It will eventually include a complete collection of all published transactions of Gaines’s writings, according to the center’s website.
The literary works Gaines authored will always hold an important place in Louisiana heritage, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement shortly after the announcement of Gaines’s death.
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Ernest J. Gaines, a native Louisianian who used his immense vision and literary talents to tell the stories of African Americans in the South,” he said.
“We are all blessed that Ernest left words and stories that will continue to inspire many generations to come.”
Edwards said he and first lady Donna Edwards visited Gaines and his wife earlier this year after a Sunday drive.
“It’s a memory we will both cherish as part of our long friendship,” he said.
Gaines rose from poverty to become a world- renowned novelist, short story author and educator. He relocated from Pointe Coupee Parish to Vallejo, Calif., in 1948 at age 15 in search of an education. The hours he spent in libraries sparked a fascination with literature and writing that made him one of the most celebrated authors.
He published his first story, “The Turtles,” in 1956. His most noted books included “Catherine Carmier” (1964), “Of Love and Dust” (1967), “Bloodline” (1968), “A Gathering of Old Men” (1983) and “The Tragedy of Brady Sims” (2017).
Gaines worked as a Writer-in-Residence at University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 1981 until 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending.