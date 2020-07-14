BATON ROUGE -- The statewide cornavirus case total Tuesday reached 82,042, up 2,215 from Monday, according to the noon report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The death toll climbed by 22 to 3,315, while hospitlization count of 1,362 increased by 54 from Monday. Four more patients are on ventilators for a total of 146.
In Pointe Coupee, 20 new cases brought the parish total to 413, while the death toll remained at 28. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 33 of the cases on the site are duplicatative, which brings the actual count to 380.
BEHIND THE NUMBERS ..
A total of 198 COVID victims are presumed recovered in Pointe Coupee. Along with the deaths reported, the active rate of cases in the parish totals 154.
No cases have been reported in Pointe Coupee Parish nursing homes during the last three weeks, according to LDH.