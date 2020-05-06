An additional 500 tests for the novel coronavirus could become available to Pointe Coupee Parish residents as early as Monday, May 11, Parish President Major Thibaut said Wednesday.
Delivery of the test kids from the state will determine when the testing begins.
Tests will be conducted in areas throughout the parish during a two-week period. The plan calls for 250 tests the first week and another 250 over the next week.
Sites during the first week are planned for Rosenwald Elementary School, as well as facilities to be determined in Livonia and Innis.
The parish may move to different locations for the second week.
“We want to do our part to help, especially for people who may not be symptomatic at a time when the testing has not been available to the full public,” Thibaut said. “Testing so far has required that people meet certain criteria as far as symptoms.”
The testing will begin as the state plans to administer 200,000 additional residents this months. The testing will help the state advance on the White House’s recommended phase of opening.
During an April 29 meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump promised Gov. John Bel Edwards the testing equipment to the state move forward on plans for a full reopening.
“We figured rather than just New Orleans and Baton Rouge, we have folks who want to be tested here, so it was time we do something to have it accessible here,” Thibaut said. “In other areas, they’re relying on the governing to bring in the manpower, but we came up with a plan in which we could provide everything here in Pointe Coupee Parish – all we need is the testing.”
Arbor Community Health Clinic and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness helped implement the plan.
“It really makes it easier for the state when we have the plan detailed and planned out,” Thibaut said. “It just took a good community partnership to make it happen.”