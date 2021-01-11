The Louisiana Department of Health will extend the number of vaccine locations to an additional 102 providers and 13 more parishes, including one more in Pointe Coupee.
Innis Community Health is the new addition in the parish as part of the state’s move to increase availability of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic hopes to begin the vaccination process by next week, said Cindy Peavy, Executive Director for Innis Community Health.
She expects a slow rollout for the first week, in which the clinic will receive 100 doses
Pharmacies statewide – particularly those in rural areas -- have told LDH that demand has far outpaced the supply.
Clinics can request additional supplies each week, Peavy said.
"As we get them, we will be distributing them," she said.
The Moderna vaccine includes 10 doses in a vial. All doses must be used within six hours.
“It means that if someone doesn’t show up, we have to go to the next person available to administer the vaccine,” she said..
Those eligible to receive the vaccine should call the Innis Community Health Clinic at (225) 492-3775 to be included on a list for appointments. The clinic will call each person on the list to set up the appointment.
The 209 providers include 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers and nine healthcare sites.
The first round is available for:
--Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,
--Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,
--Urgent care clinic providers and staff,
--Community care clinic providers and staff,
--Behavioral health providers and staff,
--Dialysis providers and patients,
--Home health service providers and recipients,
--Dental providers and staff, and
--Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
The expansion of the provider list now puts vaccine providers in all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.
Super 1 Foods Pharmacy in New Roads was included in the first round of pharmacies elected to administer the vaccination.