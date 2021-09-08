Advocates for a stronger emphasis on early childhood education took a step in getting their message that they hope U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will promote in Washington, D.C.
Joanna Wurtele, a community volunteer who serves as president of the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition, is working to put much greater emphasis on early childhood education.
Wurtele, with Libbie Sonnier of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and Pointe Coupee Parish School Superintendent Kim Canezaro, accompanied Cassidy through Bucks and Bows Child Care, which provide early learning for the preschoolers up to age 4.
“Our goal in having him here and having Libby Sonnier here was basically face-to-face to deliver him information on state data about Early Head Start and Head Start,” Wurtele said.
“Given the statistics for the state of Louisiana, we’re really underserved on the number of seats we have for children.”
They asked Cassidy to support a federal investment to increase the supply of child-care programs in Louisiana and expand access to high-quality early care and education for families.
In addition, they asked for an extension of the expanded child tax credit, which would help more Louisiana families afford high-quality child-care and education programs.
Louisiana scores low in access to such programs. According to statistics by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, Louisiana serves only 20 percent of in-need children 4 and under in all publicly funded early childhood early care and education programs, including Early Head Start, Head Start and state-administered programs such as the Child Care Assistance Program.
In Louisiana, only 29 percent of children in need ages birth to age 4 have access to publicly funded early care and education programs.
It leaves 183,870 children unserved and lacking access to quality care and education.
Wages for child-care workers average $9.77 per hour, which is below the national average of $12.77 and Southern average of $10.97. The rapid turnover brings a negative impact on the quality of care available to young children.
The cost of early care and education can be as expensive as in-state college tuition, with infants in a center costing over $8,700 on average, according to the survey.
Those numbers come in a state with one of the highest poverty rates for children 4 and under in the nation (28 percent).
An estimated 80,073 children 4 and under are eligible for Early Head Start and Head Start programs, but only 24 percent of those children are being served, according to the survey.
It states that 90 percent of brain development occurs by age 5, which establishes a critical foundation for future success. A child’s ability to regular emotions, solve problems, express feelings and organize experience are established before 5 years old, and they use those skills once they begin school.
The investment in early education would help improve the economic infrastructure in the long run, according to Wurtele.
It would ensure businesses are equipped with a reliable workforce and keep money in the local community.
Prior to the visit, Cassidy said an expansion of early childhood education could lead to improvements in performance scores for students in grades K-12.
“Most of the brain’s development happens by age 4,” he said. “It could make a huge difference for children once they’re in school.”
Cassidy is no stranger to education.
His wife, Laura, is responsible for the Louisiana Key Academy, a special charter school for dyslexic students.
“He really understands the education,” Wurtele said. “As a scientist, he understands how much of the brain develops by age 4, so he’s on the train already.”
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board instituted a basic pre-kindergarten program four years ago. It was a good start in the right direction, Wurtele said.
“But the group we need to serve more is the 0-3 group, which represents the Early Head Start group,” she said.
Students enrolled in the early childhood programs in the Pointe Coupee Parish school system are getting a better push forward and the enrollment numbers continue to grow.
The school system has a universal Pre-K plan and serves as the lead agency for day-care centers. They use the same curriculum the 3- and 4-year-olds use in the school system.
“We’re trying to level the playing field so everyone can be kindergarten-ready when they enter the system,” Canezaro said.
One obstacle stands in the growth and additional directives from the state.
The state needs to put money behind the mandates, Canezaro said.
“Adequate funding puts districts in a better position to deliver the resources to the children,” she said. “When students come into kindergarten ready, it sets the foundation for more academic success as they matriculate.”