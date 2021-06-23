Pointe Coupee Parish’s emergency response system is in a race against time, according to the head of the parish’s 911 Commission.
The use of outdated technology amid a nationwide push to move to more advanced technology has put the 911 system in a precarious situation, commission Chairman Keith Davidson said.
“Right now, we’re playing with a house of cards,” he said.
The parish emergency system finds itself in a race against time – and money – to stay ahead of the curve on technology.
Under the system now is use, a call from a landline phone registers a phone number linked to its physical address. It is put into a system called “anti-alley” information.
A master database is kept by a company for all addresses nationwide. Cellphones link to the closest cell tower and can locate a person within 20 feet of their actual location
New technology gives the exact space.
“There is a nationwide push to move to this new technology as people are ready to do it,” he said. “Unfortunately for us, we’re nowhere near ready.”
Davidson compared the situation to buying auto insurance.
“You know the potential is there for you to have an accident, but you just don’t know win,” he said. “Unfortunately for us, we don’t have the money to pay for the insurance policy in this case.”
Davidson expects New Generation 911, with new technology and protocols, to roll out anytime.
It’s now a matter of each state accepting the protocols.
“Once that’s done in Louisiana, every system will start the migration to a new generation,” Davidson said.
Parishes with adequate funding will be able to make a seamless transition, but it will not figure that way for Pointe Coupee Parish due to the fiscal issues.
The 911 system will have to bring all of its stakeholders to the table, explain the circumstances with new technology and the associated costs, Davidson said.
“What we will need is a consistent revenue stream in Pointe Coupee, so it has money for technology not only for today, but in the future,” he said. “Technology keeps evolving and growing and changing, and we need to keep up with technology.
“With the average computer or cellphone, you figure you buy it today and then in two weeks it’s obsolete,” he said.
“We were fortunate enough to get grant money to replace our phones and answering system, but within another year, that system won’t be in line with current systems.”
Above and beyond what is collected today, it would require $500,000 down the road for upgrading, and another $300,000 annually to keep technology moving forward, Davidson said.
“Everybody is contributing what they can, whether they can afford to or not at this point, but they can’t afford to contribute another half-million dollars a year to get things where they need to be,” he said.
Davidson said last week the commission will need an alternate funding mechanism other than governmental entities to cover the added costs, likely through a sales tax.
That will involve getting all stakeholders on the same page and explaining to the public why an additional tax would be needed.
“We need the funding to keep up with technology so when someone calls 911 in the future, they will get who and what they need, and they’ll know where they’re calling from to get the help to them,” Davidson said.
The sooner the parish could get the proposal to the voters, the sooner the parish can get up to speed on the technology to keep the 911 system advanced, he said.
“We need new technology, so we don’t get so far behind the curve,” Davidson said.
“A cutover for new hardware is a process and there is a time where you have to switch from old technology and cut over … you can’t just pull out every console at once if you don’t want a call to go unanswered.”
WHO PAYS?
The Pointe Coupee General Hospital District contributes $120,000 to the system, while the Parish Council allots $72,000.
Of the $263,818 paid by Pointe Coupee entities, the Sheriff’s Office contributes $174,120 (66 percent), the City of New Roads pays $55,042 (21 percent), the Town of Livonia gives $15,829 (6 percent), the Town of Fordoche shells out $10,553 (4 percent) and the Village of Morganza contributes $7,915 (3 percent).
Here is the breakdown of the 40 percent paid out by the five fire districts: District 5, $68,593; District 4, $43,970; District 3, $29,899; District 1, $24,623 and District 2, $8,794.
EXPENSES
Under the current budget which expires June 30, Pointe Coupee Communications 911 Operations expenses include: $565,000 (salaries and benefits), $20,000 (facility maintenance/upgrades), $115,000 (facility management and software), $88,097 (insurance), $57,500 (utilities/telephone/internet), $21,000 (supplies, printing, equipment), $31,000 (repairs/maintenance) and $14,950 (uniforms/training/fuel).