NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde did not have to wait for voters to file into her office this morning.
A line of 17 parish residents had been waiting for door to open at 8 a.m. for the first day of the early voting process in Pointe Coupee and across the state for the Nov. 3 election.
“They were lined up around 7:30 this morning,” Olinde said. “I expect it to be steady.”
Early will take place at the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office Monday through Saturday until Tuesday, Oct. 27, one week before the election. Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Presidential election and races for the 6th Congressional Seat, officeholders for the Livonia Town Council, three Justice of the Peace posts and seven state constitutional amendments and parish-by-parish proposition to legalize sports betting comprise the ballot.