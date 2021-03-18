OPELOUSAS – The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Control director faces charges of theft and malfeasance in office related to her previous job with the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center.
Stacey Sonnier Alleman McKnight, 53, 8618 La. 955 East, Ethel, turned herself in Friday, March 12, to the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, according to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
McKnight is accused of stealing stole birds, animal carriers, case files and other items from the St. Landry Animal Control Center,
An investigation began in October after the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office received complaints about theft of livestock, files and parish property, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.
McKnight was hired as director of Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Control on March 10, 2020.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut told The Banner on Friday that McKnight informed him before she took the job about accusations that she stole the animals.
Thibaut said she told him the “powers that be” overseeing animal services in St. Landry Parish told her she could take the animals because they had been at the center a lengthy amount of time and nobody reclaimed.
“We would’ve allowed the same thing because if someone called to take an unclaimed animal off our shoulders, it would lessen the fee bill,” he said.
“She had permission from the proper authorities to take those animals.”
McKnight has done an “exemplary job” with the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, Thibaut said.
“She’s moved hundreds of animals to new homes,” he said.
Thibaut said McKnight will remain director of Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Control as she awaits a trial.
“If we learn something new about this investigation int the future, we will evaluate it,” he said.
“But she’s done a great job, and hopefully she will continue to do a great job.”
The probe by a representative from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center reported three horses were missing.
They were described as a black-and-white Tennessee Walker, a gelding palomino quarter horse and a sorrel quarter horse.
The representative also said the Tennessee Walker was medically treated by a local veterinary school in 2019. The palomino and sorrel were treated at a local veterinary center in St. Landry Parish from 2016 to 2019.
St. Landry Parish Government paid for all medical services at the time of treatment, according to Guidroz.
The animal-control representative also reported several cattle/horse panels, fencing and kennels were missing from the parish facility.
The investigation began Oct. 22, 2020, when the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission to assist in the investigation.
Detectives discovered the horses were removed from the Animal Control Center during McKnight’s tenure as director, from Feb. 3, 2015, until March 8, 2020.
Information also was obtained that stated McKnight was seen removing the three horses, files and other property March 7-9, 2020.
All property was taken to her home in Ethel and has remained at the residence since the end of her tenure in St. Landry Parish, according to Guidroz.
McKnight also posted photos of the horses on her personal Facebook page, which were dated from July 2020-September 2020.
When questioned by detectives, McKnight admitted to possessing and /or removing the following property from the St. Landry Animal Control Center:
• Four peacocks and four geese.
• Several animal carriers.
• Several case files.
• Employee files.
• Miscellaneous animal documentation.
• Keys.
• Shirt collar insignia pens.
• Insurance cards for parish vehicles.
• Logbook pertaining to donations, belonging to St. Landry Animal Control.
“Multiple interviews were conducted with St. Landry Parish Animal Control personnel and St. Landry Parish Government officials,” Guidroz said.
“It was determined that Stacey Sonnier Alleman McKnight did not have permission and/or authorization to remove any property from St. Landry Parish Animal Control.”