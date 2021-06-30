The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Shelter is conducting a survey to measure the interest in spay and neuter services, microchipping a pet and a pet’s first vaccine.
The shelter has used social media to ask, “If we could provide free spay & neuter with a free microchip and a free DHPPv (first puppy vaccine) … WOULD YOU COME?”
The services would be provided to Pointe Coupee Parish residents only, according to the social media post.
Pet owners would be required to provide a driver’s license as proof of residency.
The limit will be two pets, two dogs or two cats or one dog and one cat.
Spay and neuter services for dogs and cats are on different days.
For more information, contact the animal shelter in New Roads at (225) 718-0688.