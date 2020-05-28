NEW ROADS -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many postponements and cancellations since early March, but a longtime Memorial Day weekend tradition continued as scheduled Sunday on False River.
A large fleet of boats lined the waterway for the annual “Blessing of the Boats,” an annual ritual sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of False River. The event’s origins go back more than 30 years.
It was one of the first public events in Pointe Coupee Parish since the quarantine ended May 15. The ceremony showed that residents can still enjoy themselves even in times of social distancing.
Nearly 100 boats lined the waterway on a steam, but partly cloudy afternoon – a stark contrast from the 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast for the day.
The event traditionally honors military veterans, but the ongoing pandemic forced cancellation of the ceremony.
It marked one of the first public gatherings since the start of the pandemic, which added to the importance of the event, said Kenneth St. Romain, who organized the event for the Kiwanis Club.
“This year was particularly important because people had not been able to get out until now,” he said. “This event encouraged them to go outdoors and hopefully come to New Roads and enjoy the town where they can have their boats blessed and keep safe.”
The event mixed solemnity with music, some of it patriotic and other tunes ideal for a party atmosphere.
The ceremony pays homage to blessings that allow the tourists and residents to enjoy the freedom, fun and freedom all at once, said Father Pat Broussard, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which itself overlooks False River.
“It’s all about the safety and the gratitude and to have the safety to do all this on Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives for us to have the nice opportunity share what we have here in God’s blessing,” Broussard said.
The event holds an added sense of importance for Deacon Bob McDonner, who has worked most of the ceremonies over the years.
Safety does not only include boaters, but others who participate in water activities.
“I skied competitively around the world, including one event with Team USA in London in 2004, so the prayer for safety has a very special meaning for me.”
The memorializing of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of others hits particularly close to the heart for McDonner, whose uncle was one of the hundreds of crewmen who died in July 1945 when the Imperial Japanese Navy torpedoed the USS Indianapolis in the Central Pacific.
“He lived three days in water and disappeared,” McDonner said. “It’s those sacrifices that allow us the freedom we enjoy today.”