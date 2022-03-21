Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Kyle Ramagos Memorial Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients will be given a one-time monetary award once proof of enrollment is provided to the director of the organization.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, fees, or books for any postsecondary educational program.
All applications should be emailed to krms.fund@gmail.com.
Deadline to apply is April 14.
The recipient of the scholarship will be recognized at his graduation or awards ceremony.
To be considered for the scholarship, the applicant must:
• Be a high school senior, graduating from a high school in Pointe Coupee Parish.
• A member of the varsity baseball team who has shown exemplary teamwork and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
• Submit his favorite sports quotation and a short paragraph – minimum of 50 words – describing why the quotation is special in his athletic and personal life.
Applicants also submit a cover page including the following information: applicant’s name, school, graduation awards ceremony date and time, address, phone number, email address and parent’s name.
While the 2022 recipient will not be required, future recipients will be required to attend, participate and/or volunteer at the annual Kyle Ramagos Memorial Softball Tournament.