NEW ROADS -- A neighboring parish received the green light to reopen its bars, and the “open” signs could soon reappear at Pointe Coupee Parish establishments.
Pointe Coupee Parish needs one more week of COVID-19 positivity test results under 5 percent to reopen, based on the Phase 3 guidelines in the executive order currently in effect across Louisiana. The positivity case for the week Sept. 10-16 was 3.8 for Sept. 10-16 – a drop from 6.5 percent for Sept. 3-9. LDH updates the figures on Wednesdays.
On Sept. 23, Iberville Parish became the first city in the 12-parish Baton Rouge Metropolitan area whose COVID positivity rate dropped low enough to reopen barrooms.
The tally for the current week puts Pointe Coupee Parish at 3.8, according to Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
He anticipates Pointe Coupee will be below the 5 percent threshold on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“People need to stay diligent, but they also need to remember that if we go above 10 percent, we go back to having bars closed,” Ward said.
The move would pave the way for the reopening of lounges that have operated without a license to serve food.
The Phase 1 “Shelter in Place” order closed the establishments, but they reopened in Phase 2. An uptick in cases in bar settings led to an order from Gov. Edwards for those establishments to close once again.
When re-opened, bars will be able to open at 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people, indoors for customers seated for tableside service. They may have no more than 50 customers outdoors, socially distanced, seated for tableside service. No live music will be allowed. All drinks must be ordered at the table and delivered by bar staff to the table. Sale and service of alcohol at bars, when they reopen, must end at 11 p.m.
Gov. Edwards changed the closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. one week after he issued the executive order.
When re-opened, no one under the age of 21 is permitted in any bar.