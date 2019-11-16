NEW ROADS – The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation this week after the arrest of a high-ranking New Roads police official on charges that include malfeasance and theft.
The probe follows the Nov. 12 arrest of Michael Shane Fabre on charges that includes two counts of malfeasance in office and one count of public bribery. Both are felony charges, according to the arrest warrant from the PCPSO.
Fabre, 42, of Morganza, denied all allegations against him but admitted to taking $40 from a man in exchange for taking care of a misdemeanor arrest, according to the report. It also alleges that Fabre said he forgot to handle the arrest.
The warrant alleges that Fabre admitted he took confidential informant money from City Hall “for personal gain.” The report says that he took $95 from an informant for personal use because his birthday was coming up and he had no money.
Fabre also faces one misdemeanor count of theft less than $1,000.
The investigation began Oct. 18 when an official from the New Roads Police Department called upon the sheriff’s office regarding a handwritten statement from a resident who alleged that he gave Fabre money “to take care of tickets his girlfriend had gotten.”
According to the statements, the tickets were never cleared. In the process, they discovered the man’s girlfriend was arrested on a bench warrant for “failing to appear on the tickets.”
“At the end of the statement, it reads, “Last time I gave him $65.00,” according to her statement in the report.
He will remain on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald.
Fabre was released the next morning from the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on a $17,500 bond.
McDonald made no other comments on the case, due to the nature of the investigation.
The report led to an investigation by PCPSO Lt. Craig Dabadie and Captain Lester Jarreau of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division. New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald was also advised of the incident.