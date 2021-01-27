One arrest was made Monday in the first reported homicide of the year in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The arrest stemmed from the Jan. 21 shooting of Eugene Jarreau Jr., 43.
The homicide occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald.
Jarreau was shot multiple times.
McDonald said he could not name the suspect in custody because other arrests are expected soon.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest, he said.
The shooting was not random and was possibly drug related, the chief said.
McDonald said he believes the victim and suspects knew each other.
Additional details on the shooting and arrests will be posted on The Banner’s website at www.thepointecoupeebanner.com when they become available.